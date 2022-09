Anastasia Gasanova pulled off an upset at the 2022 Chennai Open WTA 250 event with a straight-sets win over top seed Alison Riske-Amritraj at the SDAT Tennis Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Ranked No 147 in the world, Gasanova broke the 23rd-ranked American twice in the first set to win 6-2. In the second set, Riske-Amritraj broke in the first game to lead 1-0 but Gasanova broke back immediately and took the lead again to complete the 6-2, 6-3 win in one hour and 29 minutes. Gasanova will next meet Great Britain’s Katie Swan, who defeated Arianne Hartono 6-1, 6-2 on Court 1 while former French Open semi-finalist Nadia Podoroska advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Kyoka Okamura on Court 2.

There was disappointment for local fans as India’s No. 1 ranked player Ankita Raina went down in straight sets to fourth seed Tatjana Maria. The German, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon earlier this year, won 6-0, 6-1 in one hour and 16 minutes.

Second seed Varvara Gracheva and third seed Magda Linette scored straight-set wins in the final matches on Tuesday night. Gracheva needed one hour and 52 minutes to beat qualifier Mariia Tkacheva 6-3, 6-2 while Linette scored a 6-4, 6-0 win over Moyuka Uchijima.

WTA Chennai Open Singles First Round Results (September 13, 2022)

Anastasia Gasanova beat Alison Riske-Amritraj (1) 6-2, 6-3

Varvara Gracheva (2) beat Mariia Tkacheva (Q) 6-3, 6-2

Magda Linette (3) beat Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 6-0

Tatjana Maria (4) beat Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-1

Katie Swan beat Arianne Hartono 6-1, 6-2

Nadia Podoroska beat Kyoka Okamura (Q) 6-4, 6-3

Carol Zhao beat Olivia Tjandramulia 6-1, 6-1

Oksana Selekhmeteva beat Despina Papamichail 6-3, 6-1

WTA Chennai Open Doubles First Round Results (September 13, 2022)