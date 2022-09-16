India in England 2022 Watch highlights: All-round England outplay Harmanpreet Kaur & Co in third T20I to clinch series 2-1 India recovered from a top order batting collapse but England never looked in real danger of missing out. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago The victorious England team | ECB / Twitter Play England vs India, third T20I as it happened: Bowlers, Dunkley & Capsey set up series win for hosts We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana England vs India