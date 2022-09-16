Asia Cup 2022 winners Sri Lanka announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Friday with their premier pacer Dushmantha Chameera returning to the side.

Lahiru Kumara, who had been out of action after a hamstring injury has been added to the squad, in addition to Chameera, who was ruled out from the Asia Cup owing to an ankle injury. However, their participation will be subject to fitness ahead of the World Cup.

Despite the uncertainty brought on by injury concerns, the squad has a number of options for pace players, including Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, and Chamika Karunaratne. Players on standby include Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, and Nuwanidu Fernando.

While most players from the Dasun Shanaka-led Asia Cup squad will feature in their World Cup campaign, the seasoned Dinesh Chandimal, who returned to the Twenty20 International squad in the Asia Cup, only makes the list of standby players.