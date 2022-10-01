Women’s T20 Asia Cup, India vs Sri Lanka live updates: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co asked to bat first
Live updates from the Women’s T20 Asia Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka at Sylhet.
Live updates
WICKET! 2.2: Smriti Mandhana 6(7) ct Nilakshi De Silva b Sugandika Kumari, India Women 13/1 A stunning fielding effort at long-off as Nilakshi de Silva takes the catch. The dropped catch does not cost them much after all.
India 12/0 (2 overs): And a boundary by Smriti Mandhana now. Punishes the high full-toss for a four over long-on. A missed opportunity for Sri Lanka later as she’s dropped at cover.
India 6/0 (1 over): A boundary in the first over... a square cut past point by Shafali Verma. Her skipper has spoken about wanting to back her and she will be hoping to repay that faith. 6 runs off the over.
Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle. Sugandika Kumari will open the attack for Sri Lanka.
Jemimah Rodrigues, who missed the England tour due to rehab for a wrist injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, is back into the side. She was in great form at the Commonwealth Games and so it will be interesting to see if she’s in the same rhythm again.
Teams:
India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium.
Earlier in the day, defending champions Bangladesh began their campaign with a nine-wicket win over Thailand. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India now begin their campaign with an opener against Sri Lanka.
In the pre-match press conference, the skipper said the tournament serves a good opportunity to give players enough game-time. India lost the recent T20I series in England 1-2 but went on to sweep the three-match ODI series. However, they will look to fine-tune their team-composition in the shortest format and keep their dominant record at this tournament intact.
Squads:
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana