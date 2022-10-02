India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan qualified for the men’s singles main draw of the ATP 500 Japan Open tennis tournament on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, ranked 299 in the world, came from a set down to defeat Sweden’s 124th ranked Elias Ymer 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in Tokyo. Ramkumar will now face Japan’s Rio Noguchi, ranked 290, in the first round of the main draw.

RAMKUMAR RAMANATHAN DEFEATS WORLD NO. 124 IN TOKYO



Indian No. 1 @ramkumar1994 defeated Elias Ymer (SWE, 124) with a scoreline of 5-7 6-4 6-1 to qualify into the ATP 500 Tokyo main draw!@IndianEmbTokyo @indiajapanforum pic.twitter.com/EQpEQzSglP — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) October 2, 2022

Ramkumar, who is the top-ranked men’s singles player from India, had defeated Japan’s Ryota Tanuma 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the singles qualifiers. In men’s doubles, the Indian will partner Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the main draw.