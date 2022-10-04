Women’s T20 Asia Cup, India vs UAE live: Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, D Hemalatha fall early
Follow live updates of the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and UAE in Sylhet.
Live updates
India 22/3 after 5 overs: Jemimah is the new batter, joining Deepti Sharma in the middle. Still no Mandhana.
WICKET! 4.2: D Hemalatha 1(4) Run Out Oh dear that is shocking cricket from India. Should really have been an easy three as the ball made it slowly to the third boundary, but there is a dive and then a good throw and Hemalatha is caught well short. (Not sure the umpires checked for the boundary there first). India 19/3
Still no Mandhana. Hemalatha is the new batter.
WICKET! 3.3: S Meghana 10(12) ct Theertha Satish b Mahika Gaur Well, well. Huge appeal for a caught behind from UAE camp, and the umpire takes a long time but eventually raises her finger. Meghana didn’t seem to think she hit it, walks off slowly. There did seem to be a noise in real time. India 17/2
India 15/1 after 3 overs: Was a good over from Chaya till a full toss off the last ball that Deepti gleefully put away for four. This is still a really solid start for UAE
India 9/1 after 2 overs: Steady stuff from the left-arm pacer Mahika Gaur. Meghana helped herself to a four there. Deepti Sharma is in at No 3.
WICKET! 0.5: Richa Ghosh 0(1) ct Priyanjali Jain b Chaya Mughal The experimentation to start with Richa doesn’t pay off for India. Captain strikes in the first over, a flick from Richa and a straight forward catch at backward square leg. India 3/1
Richa Ghosh is opening with S Meghana.
Toss interviews: Smriti Mandhana confirms at the toss that Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh are resting today. UAE captain Mughal also says she would have liked to bowl first too.
UAE XI via BCCI: Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal (c), Priyanjali Jain, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte.
India XI via BCCI: S Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), D Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.
TOSS: India have opted to bat first first.
12.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and UAE in Sylhet.
India have played two and won in the tournament so far, defeating Sri Lanka and Malaysia. In the round-robin stage where all teams play each other, the next test for India comes against a young UAE side. Early news is that Smriti Mandhana is leading India today.
India vs Malaysia as it happened: India win rain-curtailed game by 30 runs
IND vs SL as it happened: Jemimah Rodrigues’s 76 propels India to 41-run win
In the earlier match today, Sri Lanka defeated Thailand.
India squad for Asia Cup: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
UAE’s squad: Chaya Mughal (c), Kavisha Egodage, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Natasha Cherriath, Rinitha Rajith, Priyanjali Jain, Theertha Satish (wk), Indhuja Nandakumar, Khushi Sharma, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur
Screenshots / photos in the blog courtesy Disney+Hotstar and ACC Media