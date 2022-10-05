Field Watch Watch: Kyle Mayers hits an astonishing six off Cameron Green’s bowling In the first T20I between West Indies and Australia on Wednesday, Mayers played an extraordinary back-foot drive that sent the ball into the second tier. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Twitter @cricketcomau WOW!Incredible six from Mayers - over cover! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/xBEaPYgFzN— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 5, 2022 I’m sure there has been a better shot in the history of the game, but I just can’t remember it! 😳👌😂 https://t.co/4KAN8ue9xn— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) October 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket australia vs west indies Kyle Mayers