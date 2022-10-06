Asia Cup 2022 Watch: Bangladesh’s Fariha Trisna takes hat-trick on T20I debut in Asia Cup win against Malaysia The Bangladeshi left-arm pacer starred with three wickets as Malaysia were bowled out for 41 while chasing 130 in the group stage match. Scroll Staff 11 minutes ago Fariha Trisna (C) celebrates | ACC Media screengrab What a sensational T20I debut for Fariha Trisna, picking up the first hattrick of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 🏆! Her exceptional performance with the ball gave Bangladesh 🇧🇩 a much needed win over Malaysia 🇲🇾.@BCBtigers #BANvMAL #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/xI26JEW1OI— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Asia Cup 2022 Asia Cup news Women's Asia Cup Fariha Trisna Malaysia Bangladesh