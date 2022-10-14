Winning the Olympic quota spot and finishing in the top two already assured Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil a special day in Cairo at the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol on Friday. But the teenager added a icing to the cake by becoming world champion as well in thrilling manner.

With a stunning comeback in the gold medal match, 18-year-old Patil became the senior men’s 10m air rifle world champion. Patil also earned India’s second Paris 2024 Olympic Games quota spot.

The 18-year-old also becomes the second Indian man after Abhinav Bindra in 2006 to be crowned the 10m air rifle world champion.



Four quota spots are available in Olympic events at the World Championship this year. India had earned their first quota at the Shotgun World Championship is Croatia recently, thanks to Bhowneesh Mendiratta in men’s trap event.

Patil was trailing 4-10 against Italy’s Danilo Dennis Sollazzo in the new format of the gold medal match to decide the top two. The Italian stayed in the lead for the majority of the final but the Indian kept pegging back. A 10.8 to beat Sollazzo’s 10.7 made it 13-13 and from there Patil held on to clinch gold.

𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍! 💪



Rudrankksh Patil of 🇮🇳 keeps his composure to clinch 🥇in the Men's 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF Shooting World Championships 2022.



Some comeback this from the 18-year-old. 🫡#OlympicQualifiers | #RoadToParis2024 pic.twitter.com/8g2ASNer21 — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) October 14, 2022

Second @Paris2024 quota for @WeAreTeamIndia as Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil enters the gold medal round of the Men’s 10m Air Rifle at the @ISSF_Shooting #WorldChampionships in #Cairo with a 2nd place finish in the ranking round. First quota in Rifle. Yuhhuuu! Way to go lad💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/riKUlU3eqH — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) October 14, 2022

