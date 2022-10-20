The United Arab Emirates won their first-ever game at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday to upset Namibia by seven runs and send the Netherlands into the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

The Africans would have joined Sri Lanka in the next round rather than the Dutch had they won, but against the odds, the UAE restricted them to 141-8 as they chased 149 for victory.

Zahoor Khan and Basil Hameed grabbed two wickets each as the UAE reduced Namibia to 69-7 in the 13th over before late fireworks from David Weise (55 off 36 balls) set up a tense last-over finale.

UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat, but it was hard going against an attack led by paceman Ruben Trumpelmann, a key performer in Namibia’s run to the second round 12 months ago.

Led by veteran Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, JJ Smit and Jan Frylinck, they restricted UAE openers Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind to just 39 off the opening eight overs.

As the pressure mounted, Aravind (21) found an edge off Scholtz and the first wicket fell.

Waseem began opening the bat to get the scoreboard moving and with Rizwan alongside him, brought up his fifth T20 half-century, off 40 balls.

But he was gone two balls later, sending a Ben Shikongo delivery to third man into the safe hands of Trumpelmann.

They reached three figures in the 15th over before Alishan Sharafu (4) was out with Rizwan (43 not out) and Basil Hameed (25 not out) driving them towards a respectable total with 33 runs plundered from the last two overs.

In reply, Namibia lost their openers early with Stephan Baard getting a thick edge off Junaid Siddique and Ahmed Raza collecting the catch, then Michael van Lingen was caught on the ropes.

It left them at 16-2 after three overs and with their work cut out, which did not get any easier when Jan Nicol Lofti-Eaton was out lbw on review two overs later to hand India-born Hameed a second wicket.

When skipper Gerhard Erasmus was bowled by Karthik Meiyappan, who took a hat-trick against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, and JJ Smit was run out, Namibia were in disarray at 46-5.

Zahoor Khan then removed the dangerous Jan Frylinck with a yorker and Zaner Green three balls later, leaving Namibia staring into the abyss in the 13th over.

But Weise never gave up and partnered by Trumelmann (not out 25) set about rescuing his country with some power hitting, reducing the target to 20 off the last two overs only to come up short.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the thriller between UAE and Namibia:

I think all the teams in this stage have shown that they deserved to be in Super16s. — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) October 20, 2022

The best part about his last over was he didn't take a single chance by going short. Bowled everything full. Gave himself greater margin of error. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) October 20, 2022

Considering O'Dowd and now Wiese, I would say this is a good pitch for long haired batters. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 20, 2022

Group A, you've been brilliant. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 20, 2022

Have to feel for David Wiese & Namibia but you’re unlikely to see a better 19th and 20th over in a narrow run-chase than this from #UAE #T20WorldCup — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 20, 2022

19 - @EmiratesCricket have become the 19th different team to win a men's @T20WorldCup match, in what was their 6th attempt; Kenya (L2) and PNG (L3) are now the only sides to have played in the competition and not registered a victory. Reward. #NAMvUAE #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ucerGhJi8m — OptaJim (@OptaJim) October 20, 2022

So close yet so far 💔



Namibia are knocked out of the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/qi0nuc26GD — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) October 20, 2022

These first round games though ❤️#T20WorldCup — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 20, 2022

Wiese!! What an innings regardless 👏👏 — Flighted Leggie (@flighted_leggie) October 20, 2022

If you're not watching the first round of the #T20WorldCup you're missing out on some of the best cricket you'll see across the tournament.



Fantastic from every team 👏 — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) October 20, 2022

Deeply regret not staying back to watch the #UAEvNAM game. Sad that SL finish A2 but hey, we’re through 🤷🏾‍♀️👏🏾 #T20WorldCup



Also love David Wiese ♥️ — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) October 20, 2022

Remarkable game. Narrative of this week in Geelong has been class, but Namibia battering the Asia Cup champions in the first game, then falling three metres short against UAE in the last, sums it up.



SL into Eng/NZ/Afg/Aus group, Netherlands into Ind/Pak/SA/Ban. #T20WorldCup — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 20, 2022

Feel for David Wiese, he fought from nowhere, this knock will be remembered forever.



Comeback strong, Wiese. pic.twitter.com/mjXqAJSvFV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 20, 2022

David Wiese inconsolable. You feel for him. What a knock he played! #NAMvUAE #T20WorldCup — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) October 20, 2022

Nam beat SL in the first game but didn't qualify after failing to register wins over Ned and UAE.

UAE didn't look like they would win anything but beat Nam to kick them out and register their first WT20 win.



Crazy. — Manya (@CSKian716) October 20, 2022

10 matches in the T20 World Cup so far, 7 won batting first, 3 won chasing.



In Australia chasing isn’t as easy as some of the other T20 venues around the world. Toss will play less of a part in this tournament. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) October 20, 2022

Oof. Brilliant effort at the death by UAE earns them the win but impossible not to feel for David Wiese after that innings. This week is kicking me in *all* the feels. #T20worldcup — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 20, 2022

Netherlands have qualified for Super 12s and joined Pakistan’s Group. Their match against Pakistan will be on October 30 (Sunday) in Perth. #T20WorldCup — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 20, 2022

Maybe not as beautiful a winter as the UAE wanted. But they had to overcome a hell of a fight for their first win in a T20 WC. Beating a dream who was desperate to be in the next round.



Throwing the ball to the part time Mohammad Waseem to bowl at the death for the drama — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 20, 2022

Heartbreak for Namibia & Wiese in the end. Brilliant win for UAE — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) October 20, 2022

Had CP Rizwan caught Tim Pringle who knows UAE would've qualified to the Super 12s — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 20, 2022

The last few minutes of David Wiese on camera need to played out again with a suitable soundtrack. That incredible raw emotion of sport. Quite nothing like it #T20WorldCup — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 20, 2022

THE BIG MOMENT!



Re Live the moment David Wiesse was dismissed after nearly dragging Namibia over the line! #T20WorldCup @collinsadam and @BryceMcGain18 pic.twitter.com/GJlzomHoHO — SEN Cricket (@SEN_Cricket) October 20, 2022

The Associate teams have played superbly. I doubt the main rounds of the World Cup will be half as much fun as these qualifiers.



The T20 World Cup deserves to be an expanded tournament featuring as many teams as possible. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) October 20, 2022

What a heartbreak for Namibia 💔

They almost pulled it off after being 7 down with only 69 runs on the board.



Would have been a world record in T20I history of most runs added by a team after the fall of 7th wicket in a winning chase, but......#NAMvUAE #T20WorldCup — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 20, 2022

(Text inputs from AFP)