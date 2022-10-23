ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and more – all the emotions after India’s MCG win vs Pakistan The International Cricket Council posted footage of celebrations at MCG after an incredible T20 World Cup game. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago India's Captain Rohit Sharma (C) lifts Virat Kohli as they celebrate after a win during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. | WILLIAM WEST / AFP A packed MCG chanting for Virat Kohli 🏟 Raw vision: Behind the scenes of India’s sensational win 📹 Goosebumps. #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MNjmOLKO7r— ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022 T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan as it happened: Virat Kohli leads India to victory in an epic matchReactions to Virat Kohli’s 82* against Pakistan at MCG – ‘Undoudtedly the best innings of your life’ We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. T20 World Cup ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Pakistan Virat Kohli MCG India