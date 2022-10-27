India recorded their best-ever finish at an ISSF World Championship, winning 34 medals at the conclusion of the 2022 ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship in Cairo.

Combined with the four medals India won at the World Shotgun Championships in Osijek, Croatia, India finished second behind China with 38 medals.

At the 2018 ISSF World Championships in Changwon, Korea, India finished third overall with 27 medals.

From the World Championships this term, India bagged three Paris 2024 Olympic quotas compared to the two Tokyo 2020 quota places they won at the 2018 Changwon edition.

Meet Rudrankksh Patil: 18-year-old shooter, researcher, India’s 10m air rifle world champion

From the perspective of Olympic events, India had a silver at the Changwon Worlds - in the women’s 10m air rifle event - while this year the record was improved to gold, won by Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil in the men’s 10m air rifle competition. Besides the quota won by Patil, Swapnil Kusale won a quota in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions, a first for India in the event at the Worlds, and Bhowneesh Mendiratta won a quota in the men’s Trap in Osijek.

India’s final competitor in Cairo, Omkar Singh, shot a 578 to finish 13th in the men’s 25m centre fire pistol event on Tuesday. Former Olympic champion Christian Reitz of Germany shot 588 to win gold.

Some other notable performances in Olympic events, which featured many new faces, saw Rhythm Sangwan finish fifth in the women’s 25m pistol, Anjum Moudgil finish sixth in the Women’s 3P and Shiva Narwal finish eighth in the 10m Air Pistol Men. Sangwan and Moudgil came the closest to winning Olympic quotas. The youngster paid the price for missing all five of her shots in the final series of the ranking match with a medal chance and quota within her grasps. For Moudgil, it was a slow start that proved costly as she rallied well in the end but missed out on a quota by one place.

Kusale, while he did well to win the quota spot, also paid the price for one bad last shot when a place in the gold medal match seemed all but assured.

Esha Singh emerged the most successful Indian shooter in the junior events with three gold and one silver medal followed by Sameer Gulia who won two silver and two bronze medals. Patil, Ramita and Samrat Rana also won two gold medals each and Vijayveer Sidhu defended his 25m standard pistol men junior title while also picking up a bronze medal.

Here’s the list of India’s medal winners at the Shotgun and Rifle/Pistol World Championships: