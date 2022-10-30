This is turning out to be an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 of either washouts or blockbusters. And a tournament that is sending everyone scurrying to the rule books often.

Bangladesh thought they won the match and walked off the field. But they were called back out, and they won the match again. The Tigers bounced back in the T20 World Cup on Sunday with a thrilling last-ball win over Zimbabwe, aided by opener Najmul Shanto’s first T20 half-century and Taskin Ahmed’s three wickets.

Shanto (71) helped steer Bangladesh to 150/7 at Brisbane’s Gabba ground in a match that went to the wire with Zimbabwe needing 16 off the final over but finishing on 147/8.

We will see how the rest of the match unfolded later, but the final over was an event unto itself.

Zimbabwe needed 16 runs off the last over, Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan handed the ball to Mosaddek Hossain.

19.1: Ryan Burl had to be the hero for Zimbabwe but he missed out on a ball fired into his pads. A leg bye. As it would turn out, he’d watch the rest of the match from the non-striker’s end.



19.2: Brad Evans seemed to have nailed the slog sweep but it went to the fielder in the deep. Long boundaries in Australia, eh? And another new playing condition came into play. Batters can’t cross. Burl stuck at the non-striker’s end.

19.3: Richard Ngarava was completely beaten but so was the keeper and the ball went for four behind the stumps. 11 off 3 balls needed.

19.4: Remember the first ball that Burl missed out? Ngarava didn’t. He smacked one over fine leg for six. 5 off 2 balls needed.

19.5: Down the track, completely missed the ball, and Ngarava was stumped. The third umpire checked for an outside edge and stumping and ruled it was the latter. Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan was in the clear this time, as he took the stumps out not once but twice. However he would soon be the center of attention soon.

19.6: Blessing Muzarabani was the new batter in. A 4 was needed for a super over. He got overeager as well and his heave was gathered by Nurul, the stumping was completed. The Bangladesh players were celebrating, hands were being shaken but the TV umpire was only starting to check it we were told... the coaches and players were off the field when the replays were being checked. As it turned out, Nurul’s gloves were just in front of the stumps and by the rules below, it was a no ball. The players came back on to the field, the stumps were put in place, a umpire Marais Erasmus signalled a no ball.

Note: In case you are wondering how this is different from the Dinesh Karthik stumping in that other dramatic last over recently, recall that the ball had hit the batter (and he was even taking off for a run), so the keeper was able to collect it with gloves in front of stumps.

19.6: 4 needed off the last ball and even three would have given us a Super Over. And Mossadek had to load again, Muzarabani – who was perhaps the latest to re-enter the ground – loaded again, but the big swing didn’t make connection. Dot ball. And this time, Nurul made sure the ball was gathered well behind. Bangladesh could celebrate again.

Watch the last over here

Some reactions to that finish:

That's one of the craziest finishes to a match I think I've ever seen... — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 30, 2022

Always wait for the post-credits scene. It's maaaarvelous. https://t.co/AhHeUpUYJH — Srinath (@srinathsripath) October 30, 2022

Bangladesh hold their nerve and finally can say they have won this match 😅Two more games today and we could have even more fireworks 💥 #BANvZIM — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) October 30, 2022

A World Cup made entirely of rainouts and absolute barnstormers — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 30, 2022

This T20 World Cup has produced more thrillers than Alfred Hitchcock. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 30, 2022

After ZIM v BAN TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R NET RR POINTS India 2 2 0 0 +1.425 4 Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 -1.533 4 South Africa 2 1 0 1 +5.200 3 Zimbabwe 3 1 1 1 -0.050 3 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -0.050 0 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 -1.625 0

Read full report and more reactions here