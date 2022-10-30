Bangladesh prevailed in one of the craziest finishes possible, putting their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 back on track Sunday with a thrilling last-ball win over Zimbabwe.

The Tigers were aided by opener Najmul Shanto’s first half-century and Taskin Ahmed’s three wickets. Shanto (71) helped steer Bangladesh to 150/7 at Brisbane’s Gabba ground in a match that went to the wire with Zimbabwe needing 16 off an incredible last over.

It saw two wickets fall, a big six and the teams walking off thinking the match was over, only to be recalled.

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh defeat Zimbabwe after dramatic last over – here’s how it unfolded

Bangladesh believed they had won when Blessing Muzarabani, needing five to win, was stumped trying to hit a six off the last ball with the fielding team celebrating as the players shook hands and left the field.

But a review showed wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan’s gloves taking the ball in front of the stumps, which is illegal, and it was called a no-ball.

The teams had to return to the field for a free hit with four needed to win, but Muzarabani swung and missed again leaving Zimbabwe short on 147/8.

Here are some reactions to the thrilling match:

Bangladesh won the match.

Or so they thought, as players walked off the field.

But a no-ball given off the last ball as WK deemed to gather the ball ahead of stumps.

Players came out again.

Bangladesh won the match. Again.



SCENES.



ZIM: 147/8

BAN: 150/7https://t.co/nwR4cnnGVE pic.twitter.com/dur2Q2jAlA — The Field (@thefield_in) October 30, 2022

So happy for Player of the Match, Taskin Ahmed! They needed early wickets and he delivered along with Mustafizur Rahman👌 — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) October 30, 2022

That's one of the craziest finishes to a match I think I've ever seen... — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 30, 2022

A World Cup made entirely of rainouts and absolute barnstormers — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 30, 2022

Always wait for the post-credits scene. It's maaaarvelous. https://t.co/AhHeUpUYJH — Srinath (@srinathsripath) October 30, 2022

This T20 World Cup has produced more thrillers than Alfred Hitchcock. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 30, 2022

What a start to the day.. real tight game… Zim never say die attitude nearly took them over the line #BANvZIM #T20WorldCup2022 — Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) October 30, 2022

What drama. Great game but hard luck Zimbabwe. #ZIMvsBAN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 30, 2022

Bangladesh winning against full-members in Men's T20 World Cup:

v WI in 2007

v ZIM in 2022



Bangladesh's first win against a full-member since their first ever T20WC match.#T20WorldCup #BANvZIM — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 30, 2022

I think there should be a study about number of heart patients before and after an ICC event especially in the subcontinent 😅 Last ball thrillers making the tournament exciting though 🔥 #BANvZIM #T20WorldCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 30, 2022

Another insane final over in the tournament! Bangladesh through, by the skin of their teeth. Tremendous comeback by Zim after the top order had been wiped out early. May not make the cut for the semis, but have shown themselves most gritty team in WC — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 30, 2022

Anticlimax. 🙆🏾 — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) October 30, 2022

WOW!!! This #T20WorldCup keeps finding new ways to create drama that we never knew existed..🤯🤯🤯 — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) October 30, 2022

Victory pushed Bangladesh to four points in Group 2 with two games remaining level with India who face South Africa, who have three points, in Perth later Sunday.

Pakistan meet the Netherlands in a must-win game, also in Perth, with neither side yet to score a point.

Defeat left Zimbabwe, who stunned Pakistan by one run on Thursday, still in the hunt for a semi-final place with three points.

The top two in each group advance to the last four.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat on a glorious day only to see opener Soumya Sarkar out in the second over without scoring, caught behind off pace bowler Muzarabani.

Shanto smacked two early boundaries as he put on 22 with Liton Das before Das ballooned a catch to Tendai Chatara off a slower Muzarabani delivery.

Despite some scratchy fielding, Zimbabwe bowled economically to keep the score down to 63-2 at the halfway stage.

Brilliant catch

But once past that mark, Bangladesh became more aggressive and rotated the strike well with Shanto reaching his first T20 50 off 45 balls – Bangladesh’s first half-century of the tournament.

Al Hasan, who has played in every T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007, survived a run-out chance on 23 at the other end but fell five balls later, caught brilliantly by Muzarabani from spinner Sean Williams, snapping a 54-run partnership.

Shanto kept going alongside Hossain then holed out to Craig Ervine before Bangladesh took 47 from the last five overs.

Zimbabwe were on the back foot immediately in reply, with Wessly Madhevere out on just the third ball, top-edging Ahmed to Mustafizur Rahman in the deep.

It got worse when skipper Craig Ervine followed him back to the pavilion two overs later, edging to wicketkeeper Hasan with Ahmed taking his second.

Mustafizur Rahman was brought into the attack and took Milton Shumba on his second ball then danger man Sikandar Raza was out in the same over to leave Zimbabawe on 35/4.

Sean Williams (64) and Regis Chakabva pushed them to 64/4 after 10 overs, but a bowling change broke the partnership with Ahmed returning to remove Chakabva (15).

They needed 56 from the last five overs and when Williams was run out with eight balls left their hopes appeared to end before the dramatic last over.

Inputs from AFP