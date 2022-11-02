ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: KL Rahul’s game-changing run-out to end Litton Das’s brilliant innings at T20 World Cup India won rain-hit thriller against Bangladesh at T20 World Cup to get closer to the semifinals. Scroll Staff An hour ago India's players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Bangladesh on November 2, 2022 in Adelaide. | Brenton EDWARDS / AFP View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) T20 World Cup blog: India defeat Bangladesh by 5 runs in last over thriller We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. T20 World Cup KL Rahul Litton Das World Cup India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh vs India