ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh live: Score updates, stats, reactions and more
Follow live updates of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide.
India are coming off a five-wicket defeat against South Africa, while Bangladesh are coming off a thrilling 3-run win over Zimbabwe. India’s 10-1 head to head record against Bangladesh is sure to inspire them with the confidence they need to bounce back and get back to winning ways. But, a win here is especially crucial as it will strengthen their bid for the coveted semifinal spot. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are tied on points with India and are very much in the race despite their poor run-rate. Shakib al Hasan might have underplayed their ambitions, but this will be another test as we have seen often this World Cup, weather permitting.
Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal