Ben Stokes hit a gutsy unbeaten 42 as England made the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals on Saturday with a tense four wicket win over Sri Lanka, ending the hopes of defending champions Australia whose title defence is now over.

England needed to win to make the last four from Group 1 alongside already-qualified New Zealand, and they achieved the feat with two balls to spare. If they had lost, Australia would have gone through.

Earlier in the match, Pathum Nissanka slammed 67 before Sri Lanka collapsed to 141-8. The Sri Lankans made a storming start on a fine evening with a plethora of sixes and reached 80-2 after 10 overs.

England gradually made inroads, however, and slowed the run-rate with more disciplined bowling to dominate the second half of the game and keep the total within reach.

Dasun Shanaka won the toss and asked England to field, conscious that all five games at the ground during the World Cup have been won by the team batting first.

Nissanka pulled Ben Stokes for an authoritative six off the second ball and two more sixes in the third over, off Mark Wood, signalled their intent.

But an aggressive 39-run opening stand came to an end when Kusal Mendis (18) attempted another boundary from Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone held a running catch near the ropes.

Nissanka kept the runs flowing with Sri Lanka ending the six-over powerplay on 54-1, before his new partner Dhananjaya de Silva (9) slogged at a slower Sam Curran ball and was caught by Stokes in the deep.

They reached 80-2 at the halfway point, but then another wicket fell, with Livingstone taking a simple catch to remove Charith Asalanka (8) after he skied a Stokes delivery.

Nissanka brought up his second 50 of the tournament and ninth overall with a single and then crunched Stokes for six to pass 1,000 T20 career runs.

But tight bowling from spinner Adil Rashid slowed the run-rate and he eventually accounted for Nissanka, who heaved to substitute fielder Chris Jordan at long-on after an entertaining 45-ball knock, with five sixes and two fours.

Sri Lanka never regained any momentum, making just 25 off the last five overs with three wickets falling in the final over.

Here’s a look at the reactions following the match:

I had thought Australia would be the most explosive team of the tournament. I thought there was something missing, and I can't put a finger on it, but they were a bit tepid. Maybe they are over-reliant on Warner, who is their talisman. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 5, 2022

The host nation has never won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup



No team has won consecutive ICC Men's T20 World Cup titles



The defending champion has never made the Final the following ICC Men's T20 World Cup#T20WorldCup #AUSvAFG #SLvENG — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) November 5, 2022

Bugger… — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 5, 2022

You beauties!! @englandcricket onto the semis we go! — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) November 5, 2022

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 through to the semi finals



Australia 🇦🇺 OUT

And still the trends in the Mens T20 World cup continues -



- No host has ever won the T20 World Cup

- AND no team has defended their title



This is of course not the case in the womens event … #T20WC2022 — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) November 5, 2022

Group 1’s qualification for the SF went down to the very last over of the group stage. That shows you how competitive and close this World Cup is. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) November 5, 2022

As they say in the classics, "Goodnight Australia" — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) November 5, 2022

70 - @englandcricket scored 70 runs in the Powerplays of the #SLvENG game, this is the most runs scored by any team in this @T20WorldCup during the mentioned phase. Attacking.#T20WorldCup — OptaJim (@OptaJim) November 5, 2022

Meanwhile @AusWomenCricket



✅ Defended title

✅ Defended it at home #T20WorldCup https://t.co/z28txJXHG2 pic.twitter.com/Ii0CktX8zm — australian womens cricket with very little context (@awcwvlc) November 5, 2022

Yessss @englandcricket. A tad edgy but on to the semifinals. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 5, 2022

Australia had opportunities to control their NRR but they didn't grasp. Yes hindsight but they needed to cut only 52 runs from the opponents to qualify for the semis. In Australia's last two games, Ireland went from 25-5 to 137 and Afghanistan went from 103-6 to 164. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 5, 2022

Final in 2016 T20 WC

Semi-final in 2017 CT

Champions in 2019 ODI WC

Semi-final in 2021 T20 WC

Qualified into the Semi-final of 2022 T20 WC



The best generation of England white ball cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 5, 2022

Report by AFP