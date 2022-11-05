ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Ricky Ponting on Virat Kohli – ‘You never write off champion players’ Kohli has been in fine form in international cricket recently, after returning from a break. The former Australian captain is full of praise for that. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Virat Kohli | AFP "One thing I've learnt about champion players, in this game in particular, is that you never write them off."Ricky Ponting always believed in Virat Kohli’s excellence ✨@BYJUS | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wyWl3II0bj— ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ricky Ponting Virat Kohli ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 World Cup