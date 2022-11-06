FIH Pro League, India vs Spain live updates: Harmanpreet Singh gives hosts the lead
Live updates
Q1: India 1-0 Spain: Harmanpreet scores! A fifth goal for the Indian captain! Great movement from Shamsher there to draw out the foul from the Spanish defender in the circle and win a PC. Harmanpreet has all the time in the world to rifle the ball straight down the goal past the keeper.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain: Abhishek! Does so well to win possession at the Spanish corner. He then dances his way into the circle and wins a penalty corner for India. Jugraj is on PC duty. His drag flick has a lot of power but is well wide of the goal.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain: Such lovely stick-work from Sukhjeet on the right. Dances from left to right bamboozling the two Spanish defenders. However, the ball escapes him just a bit and he ends up conceding a free hit.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain: Manpreet, who was in brilliant form against New Zealand, jinxes past one Spaniard and then another but can’t get past a third. Spain spring on the attack and win a penalty corner of skipper Harmanpreet. Manpreet is the second runner and the ball is blasted onto his knee. He shakes it off and India come away with a free hit.
Q1: India 0-0 Spain: First chance for India. The ball is passed to Mandeep but he is unable to trap it and the ball rolls harmlessly past the Spanish goal.
We’re done with the national anthems and off we go!
Head to head since 2013:
5 November 2022:
Spain v New Zealand (men) – Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar (IND)
New Zealand earned their first points of the season as they beat Spain 1-0 in shootout after full-time score was leveled at 1-1. It was an evenly contested match with both teams testing the world-class goalkeeping opposite ends. Neither keeper would break the end of the third quarter. New Zealand custodians Dominic Dixon and George Enersen were both superb in their goal as they saved many attempts made by the Spanish forwards. However, Joaquin Menini opened the scoring for Spain in the 47th minute with a rocket of a finish.
While it all looked done and dusted for Spain, a mistake from the Spanish defender inside their circle in the 60th minute proved to be a blunder as umpire Rawi Anbananthan signaled for a penalty stroke.
Kane Russell didn’t make any mistake from the spot to keep his team in it. The 1-1 draw sent the teams to a shootout for the bonus point and it was here that the goalkeeping heroics of Dixon came alive. Dixon denied all five Spanish shots on his goal, while Sean Findlay was the lone Black Sticks player to tally.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FIH Pro League, where the Indian men’s hockey team take on Spain in Odisha in their fourth match of the season.
On Friday, it was absolute goal-fest as Harmanpreet Singh and Co bounced back from 1-3 down to win 7-4.
India v New Zealand (men) – Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar (IND)
It was a high-scoring game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as India beat New Zealand 7-4. The first 18 minutes of the game featured six goals as the forwards of both the teams put in some hard work to enter their opponents’ circle. After a goal by Simon Child in the second minute of the game, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh levelled it on his third PC attempt by flicking down to the right of Black Sticks keeper George Enersen.
Sam Lane and Jake Smith converted two more in the first quarter as NZL took a lead of two goals. It was then India’s time to make a comeback as they scored two goals in quick succession to level the score 3-3. It was debutant Karthi Selvam and Harmanpreet who pulled one each for the Men in Blue.
Karthi Selvam got his name on the scoresheet again with a brilliant steal from the NZL defender right in front of the shooting circle. India enjoyed the maximum possession as the scoresheet read 7-3 with just seven minutes remaining in the game. NZL pulled one back with a PC conversion by captain Nic Woods but it was too late as India got their second win of the FIH Hockey Pro League season.— via FIH Media
Match 1 result: India - New Zealand: 4-3
Player of the Match: Mandeep Singh (India)
Match 3 result: India - Spain: 2-3
Player of the Match: Jordi Bonastre (Spain)
Match 4 result: India 7-4 New Zealand
Player of the Match: Hardik Singh (IND)
