ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Matthew Hayden's dressing room speech after Pakistan's SF win – 'Sensational performance' The former Australian opener, who is Pakistan's mentor at the World Cup, spoke about the team's collective performance at SCG. Scroll Staff An hour ago Matthew Hayden | PCB / Screengrab 💬 "I'd say that's a complete performance and the world is going to see a lot more of that in four days' time!" Matthew Hayden lauds the performance of the Pakistan team after their sensational win against New Zealand in the semis 👏 📽️ @TheRealPCB #T20WorldCup | #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/lskarDnbbh— ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2022 T20 World Cup: Pakistan's incredible resurgence continues with their most complete performance yetT20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Pakistan semifinal as it happened: Babar Azam and Co win by 7 wickets