5.13 pm: A look at the most expensive recruits from the mega auction last year. Will any of these names be back in the auction?

Top buys from IPL auction 2022

TEAM PLAYER TYPE PRICE
Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan Wicket Keeper ₹15,25,00,000
Chennai Super Kings Deepak Chahar Bowler ₹14,00,00,000
Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer Batsman ₹12,25,00,000
Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone All-Rounder ₹11,50,00,000
Delhi Capitals Shardul Thakur Bowler ₹10,75,00,000
Royal Challengers Bangalore Harshal Patel All-Rounder ₹10,75,00,000
Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanindu Hasaranga All-Rounder ₹10,75,00,000
Sunrisers Hyderabad Nicholas Pooran Wicket Keeper ₹10,75,00,000
Gujarat Titans Lockie Ferguson Bowler ₹10,00,00,000
Lucknow Super Giants Avesh Khan Bowler ₹10,00,00,000
Rajasthan Royals Prasidh Krishna Bowler ₹10,00,00,000
Shardul and Ferguson have moved to KKR

Best IPL strike rates of all time (min 50 inns)

Player Inns Runs Avg SR
Andre Russell 82 2035 30.37 177.88
Sunil Narine 86 1025 14.86 162.70
Virender Sehwag 104 2728 27.55 155.44
Chris Morris 51 618 22.07 155.28
Glenn Maxwell 106 2319 25.48 153.88
AB de Villiers 170 5162 39.70 151.68
Jos Buttler 81 2831 39.87 149.71
Chris Gayle 141 4965 39.72 148.96
Rishabh Pant 97 2838 34.61 147.97
Hardik Pandya 100 1963 30.20 147.59
Prithvi Shaw 63 1588 25.21 147.45
Kieron Pollard 171 3412 28.67 147.32
via IPLt20.com

5.00 pm: Franchises have been, unsurprisingly, busy with their nostalgia posts today. One still thinks a majority of the 10 squads will look similar to last year’s but the ones who missed out on playoffs (by extension not had the best auctions) will perhaps look to rebuild the most.

Some reactions to Pollard’s big announcement:

4.28 pm: The big story of the day (so far) is the retirement of one of the IPL greats.

IPL: Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard announces retirement from league, to be batting coach

4.23 pm: With KKR being busy in trade window, it is perhaps not surprising that there have been a couple of withdrawals from their previous roster.

IPL trades so far (confirmed by the league):

  • Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians 
  • Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders.
  • Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders. Other way, emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hello and welcome to our blog where we will be tracking official updates from franchises (and in some cases players) as the roster for Indian Premier League 2023 takes shape.

With a mega auction and two new teams joining last time around, movement will not be too pronounced this year, one thinks. But the trade window has already been quite busy and there have been some withdrawals announced. We will know more from the teams as the evening goes along.

