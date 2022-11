The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the squads for the upcoming Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy to be played at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana were named captains of the India A, B, C and D teams respectively.

Poonam led the Central Zone team to the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 title on Wednesday.

The Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy will begin on Sunday, November 20, with the final scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 26.

Here’s a look at the four squads:

India A Name State Association Poonam Yadav (C) Railways Harleen Deol (VC) Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Muskan Malik Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association S. Sajna Kerala Cricket Association Amanjot Kaur Punjab Cricket Association Disha Kasat Vidarbha Cricket Association Shriyanka Patil Karnataka State Cricket Association Saika Ishaque Cricket Association of Bengal Meghna Singh Railways Anjali Sarwani Railways Sahana Pawar Karnataka State Cricket Association Nuzhat Parween (WK) Railways Shivali Shinde (WK) Maharashtra Cricket Association S. Anusha Tamil Nadu Cricket Association

India B Name State Association Deepti Sharma (C) Cricket Association of Bengal Shafali Verma (VC) Haryana Cricket Association Dhara Gujjar Cricket Association of Bengal Yuvashree Cricket Association of Pondicherry Arundhati Reddy Railways Nishu Chaudhary Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association Humeira Kazi Mumbai Cricket Association Devika Vaidya Maharashtra Cricket Association S.S Kalal Rajasthan Cricket Association Monica Patel Karnataka State Cricket Association S.L. Meena Rajasthan Cricket Association Simran Dil Bahadur Delhi District Cricket Association Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK) Punjab Cricket Association Laxmi Yadav (WK) Delhi District Cricket Association

India C Name State Association Pooja Vastrakar (C) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association S. Meghana (VC) Railways Priya Punia Delhi District Cricket Association Simran Shaikh Mumbai Cricket Association Tarranum Pathan Baroda Cricket Association K.P. Navgire Nagaland Cricket Association Anjali Singh Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association Rashi Kanojia Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association Saranya Gadwal Andhra Cricket Association Keerthy James Kerala Cricket Association Komal Zanzad Vidarbha Cricket Association Ajima Sangma Meghalaya Cricket Association Richa Ghosh (WK) Cricket Association of Bengal Mamatha (WK) Hyderabad Cricket Association