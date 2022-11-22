Field Watch Watch: Mitch Marsh hits a 115 metre-six at MCG in third ODI between England and Australia During his innings of 30 off 16 balls, Marsh hit one of the biggest sixes you are likely to see at the iconic MCG as Australia won by 221 runs. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago File image of Mitch Marsh | Reuters Clobbered 115 metres! 💥Mitch Marsh middled this one! #AUSvENG #Dettol | #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/QzToL1irbC— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mitch Marsh Australia England Australia vs England MCG