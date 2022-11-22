FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch: Salem Al-Dawsari scores epic goal as Saudi Arabia stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina at Qatar 2022 An early contender for goal of the tournament. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated An hour ago Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores their second goal | REUTERS/Hannah Mckay Play Must Listen: Arabic commentatary as Saudi Arabia shock Lionel Messi’s Argentina with this exclamation point strike by Salem Al-Dawsari. Akin to watching a 16 seed drop a #1 in March Madness. Miracle on Ice with more sinister geopolitical undertones 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sSccwzdMW2— roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Saudi Arabia Salem Al-Dawsari Argentina Lionel Messi Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia