Manchester City will host Chelsea in the standout tie of the FA Cup third round as holders Liverpool and Manchester United were also drawn against Premier League opposition on Monday.

Liverpool begin their defence of the trophy at home to struggling Wolves, while United host Everton.

City have already dumped Graham Potter’s men out of the League Cup with a 2-0 win at the Etihad earlier this month.

The sides will meet again on the weekend of January 6-9, once the club game resumes after a break for the World Cup.

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to League One Oxford United, while Newcastle will begin their quest for a first FA Cup since 1955 away to Sheffield Wednesday.

West Ham make the short trip to Brentford and Southampton travel to Crystal Palace in the other all Premier League ties.