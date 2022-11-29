Ahead of the third One Day International between India and New Zealand, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh stated that bowling with fellow pacer Umran Malik benefits him on the field. Both the pacers made their debuts in the 50-over format in the first ODI at Auckland that India eventually lost by seven wickets.

Arshdeep is known for his death bowling and his strength is his yorkers, whereas Umran can threaten batters by bowling consistently at a pace of over 145kph. While Arshdeep had a rather expensive outing, having gone wicketless for 68 runs, Umran put in an impressive performance where he picked up 2/66.

Talking about his camaraderie with Umran in the pre-match press conference, Arshdeep said, “The atmosphere in the dressing room with him is quite good. He likes to joke around as well.”

He added, “As far as bowling is concerned, bowling with him is beneficial to me because batters can get deceived by pace when they have to face 135 kph after facing someone who is bowling around 155 kph. So we are enjoying bowling alongside and off the field too. Hopefully we will continue our partnership.”

Arshdeep has picked up 33 wickets in 21 Twenty20 Internationals since he made his debut in England in July earlier this year. Since then, he steadily became India’s go-to death bowler in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah during the Asia Cup as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

He spoke about the difference in bowling in the two formats saying, “As a bowler, I have not thought much that there is a lot of difference between these two formats. Just like now I am doing attacking bowling in the start and defending in the last. My aim is to take wickets for the team. So I have not yet thought that there will be some difference between these two formats. Wherever I get a chance to perform, I will deliver my best.”

India are due to play the final ODI in the three-match series at Christchurch. However, the tour was marred by weather on three instances so far. The Hardik Pandya-led team managed to seal the T20I series despite that but they will be hoping to level the ODI series when they take on the hosts on Wednesday.

Talking about the weather, Arshdeep said, “The weather is not in our hands, weather is something we cannot control. So it is important that we give our best whenever we get a chance. If there is a break in the game due to rain, we have to always be mentally and physically prepared for the match to start anytime. It is our endeavor that the process is followed properly and there is no shortage of preparation. And the plans that are made should be executed in the match.”