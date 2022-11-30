Parteek Dahiya starred for Gujarat Giants as the team placed second last in the Pro Kabaddi League came up with a comprehensive 51-39 win over table-toppers Puneri Paltan on Tuesday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

In the second match of the night, Haryana Steelers came up with a tight 35-33 win over U Mumba.

Dahiya, the nephew of Bengal Warriors and India player Deepak Hooda, scored 18 raid points and one tackle point for an impressive total of 19 points in the match. In defence, he was well supported by Arkam Shaikh who scored a High-5.

The victory for the Giants snapped the Paltan’s five-match winning run.

It was all about the defending in the second match of the night. Mohit Nandal won seven tackle points while Nitin Rawal earned five more for the Steelers. U Mumba captain Rinku meanwhile also won six tackle points for his team.

While U Mumba had scored eight tackle points to the Steelers’ six in the first half, the eventual victors had a much better showing in the second half with seven tackle points to two.

U Mumba is currently placed seventh in the league table while the Steelers are in the 10th spot.