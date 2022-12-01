President Droupadi Murmu conferred national sports awards to selected sportspersons, coaches and institutions at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday.

While table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta was the only athlete to receive the Khel Ratna honour this year, 25 athletes—including shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, boxers Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal, track and field athletes Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable — were chosen for the Arjuna Award.

Here’s a look at some photos from the awards ceremony:

The awardees at National Sports Awards 2022 | Credit: President of India / Twitter

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1. Sharath Kamal Achanta Table Tennis

An honour to be conferred the prestigious Maj. Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award at the hands of Hon. President of India Draupadi Murmu ji. Gratifying to see my achievements in Table Tennis recognised through this prestigious award! @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/kOLTSVDzml — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) November 30, 2022

Arjuna Award S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1. Seema Punia Athletics 2. Eldhose Paul Athletics 3. Avinash Mukund Sable Athletics 4. Lakshya Sen Badminton 5. Prannoy HS Badminton 6. Amit Boxing 7. Nikhat Zareen Boxing 8. Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni Chess 9. R Praggnanandhaa Chess 10. Deep Grace Ekka Hockey 11. Shushila Devi Judo 12. Sakshi Kumari Kabaddi 13. Nayan Moni Saikia Lawn Bowl 14. Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar Mallakhamb 15. Elavenil Valarivan Shooting 16. Omprakash Mitharval Shooting 17. Sreeja Akula Table Tennis 18. Vikas Thakur Weightlifting 19. Anshu Wrestling 20. Sarita Wrestling 21. Shri Parveen Wushu 22. Manasi Girishchandra Joshi Para Badminton 23. Tarun Dhillon Para Badminton 24. Swapnil Sanjay Patil Para Swimming 25. Jerlin Anika J Deaf Badminton

It’s an absolute honour to be conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Gratitude to the Almighty for guiding me on my journey and to all those who shared it with me.



Onwards and upwards! 🙏😇@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/1HCObsd0iV — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) November 30, 2022

Heartiest congratulations to Nir Bahadur Gurung ji on being conferred the Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award, @SumaShirur on the Dronacharya Award, & @joshimanasi11, Tarun Dhillon, @SwimSwapnil & Jerlin Anika on their Arjuna Awards! We’re all proud of their contribution to Para Sports! pic.twitter.com/YHK2acDFeS — Deepa Malik PLY (@DeepaAthlete) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Ms. Seema Punia for her achievements in Athletics. She won:

• Silver Medal in Commonwealth Games, 2018

• Bronze Medal in Asian Games, 2018 pic.twitter.com/Imx3NsytNK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Shri Avinash Mukund Sable for his achievements in Athletics. He won:



• Silver Medal in Commonwealth Games, 2022

• Silver Medal in Asian Championship, 2019 pic.twitter.com/4fKSv5Refs — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

Honoured and Humbled. Wouldn't have been possible without my support system. Thank you, everyone. Thank you for the love, India. Always in your service 🙏 #SenMode pic.twitter.com/XIqZhlNtHk — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Shri Amit for his achievements in Boxing. He won:



• Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games, 2022

• Silver Medal in Asian Championship, 2021

• Gold Medal in Asian Games, 2018 pic.twitter.com/G6ws7t76tm — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Ms. Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni for her achievements in Chess. She won:



• Silver Medal in World Championship, 2021

• Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Championship, 2019 pic.twitter.com/HSqs4k6u5S — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Shri R Praggnanandhaa for his achievements in Chess. He won:



• Bronze Medal in 44th Chess Olympiad, 2022

• Gold Medal in FIDE Online Olympiad, 2020 pic.twitter.com/hc7Qnq11zr — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Ms. Shushila Devi for her achievements in Judo. She won:



• Gold Medal in Commonwealth Judo Championship, 2019

• Gold Medal in Commonwealth Judo Championship, 2018 pic.twitter.com/TLHBq2Hy1t — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Ms. Nayan Moni Saikia for her achievements in Lawn Bowls. She won:



• Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games, 2022

• Bronze Medal in Asian Championship, 2018 pic.twitter.com/0UBniYGP7D — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Shri Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar for his achievements in Mallakhamb. He won:



• Gold Medal in Pole Mallakhamb Long Set in World Championships, 2019

• Gold Medal in Pole Mallakhamb Small Set in World Championships, 2019 pic.twitter.com/9cgDxOUVg3 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

Thank You to whole @Gun_for_Glory and @GNSPFIndia family @sportsgujarat for supporting me throughout@Khelega_SSA for being my base to shooting@Media_SAI and @kheloindia for backing us at all times @OfficialNRAI for everything they have done for us (3/5) pic.twitter.com/1iyrc5KWXm — Elavenil Valarivan (@elavalarivan) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Shri Omprakash Mitharval for his achievements in Shooting. He won:



• Gold Medal in 52nd ISSF World Championship, Korea, 2018

• Silver Medal in 52nd ISSF World Championship, Korea, 2018 pic.twitter.com/KwDbkfxyYb — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Ms. Sreeja Akula for her achievements in Table Tennis. She won:



• Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games, 2022

• Silver Medal in Commonwealth Championship, 2019 pic.twitter.com/dI1oeHvan9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Shri Vikas Thakur for his achievements in Weight-Lifting. He won:



• Silver Medal in Commonwealth Games, 2022

• Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Senior Championships, 2021 pic.twitter.com/pc7JiCmV3B — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

I’m delighted for receiving such honour by the President of India @rashtrapatibhavan. It gives me purpose and zeal to improve my work, and I guarantee to put more effort in the future. #arjunaaward2022 #nationalsportawards2022 pic.twitter.com/CGS9ipT6y9 — Anshu Malik 🇮🇳 (@OLyAnshu) December 1, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Ms. Sarita for her achievements in Wrestling. She won:



• Bronze Medal in Asian Championship, Mongolia, 2022

• Gold Medal in Asian Championship, Kazakhstan, 2021 pic.twitter.com/aI4hzXfqFY — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Shri Parveen for his achievements in Wushu. He won:



• Gold Medal in 15th World Wushu Championship, 2019 pic.twitter.com/bcGCwpUvyH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Ms. Manasi Girishchandra Joshi for her achievements in Para Badminton. She won:



• Gold Medal in World Championship, 2019

• Bronze Medal in Asian Para Games, 2018 pic.twitter.com/rvN07MP2UR — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Shri Tarun Dhillon for his achievements in Para Badminton. He won:



• Silver Medal in World Championship, 2019

• Gold Medal in Asian Para Games, 2018 pic.twitter.com/uNc3f6fklN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Shri Swapnil Sanjay Patil for his achievements in Para Swimming. He won:



• Silver Medal in 100m Breaststroke S10 in Asian Para Games, 2018

• Bronze Medal in 100m Freestyle S10 Asian Para Games, 2018 pic.twitter.com/Cf0ivAAwnx — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Ms. Jerlin Anika J for her achievements in Deaf Badminton. She won:



• Gold Medal (Women's Singles) in 24th Summer Deaflympics, 2021

• Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles) in 24th Summer Deaflympics, 2021 pic.twitter.com/xap9fb1J3T — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

Hockey India congratulates former India player Dharamvir Singh and current Indian Women’s Hockey player Deep Grace Ekka on receiving the National Awards yesterday, 30th November 2022 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/JX0cEDs1VJ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 1, 2022

