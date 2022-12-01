President Droupadi Murmu conferred national sports awards to selected sportspersons, coaches and institutions at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday.
While table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta was the only athlete to receive the Khel Ratna honour this year, 25 athletes—including shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, boxers Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal, track and field athletes Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable — were chosen for the Arjuna Award.
Here’s a look at some photos from the awards ceremony:
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
|S. No.
|Name of the sportsperson
|Discipline
|1.
|Sharath Kamal Achanta
|Table Tennis
Arjuna Award
|S. No.
|Name of the sportsperson
|Discipline
|1.
|Seema Punia
|Athletics
|2.
|Eldhose Paul
|Athletics
|3.
|Avinash Mukund Sable
|Athletics
|4.
|Lakshya Sen
|Badminton
|5.
|Prannoy HS
|Badminton
|6.
|Amit
|Boxing
|7.
|Nikhat Zareen
|Boxing
|8.
|Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni
|Chess
|9.
|R Praggnanandhaa
|Chess
|10.
|Deep Grace Ekka
|Hockey
|11.
|Shushila Devi
|Judo
|12.
|Sakshi Kumari
|Kabaddi
|13.
|Nayan Moni Saikia
|Lawn Bowl
|14.
|Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar
|Mallakhamb
|15.
|Elavenil Valarivan
|Shooting
|16.
|Omprakash Mitharval
|Shooting
|17.
|Sreeja Akula
|Table Tennis
|18.
|Vikas Thakur
|Weightlifting
|19.
|Anshu
|Wrestling
|20.
|Sarita
|Wrestling
|21.
|Shri Parveen
|Wushu
|22.
|Manasi Girishchandra Joshi
|Para Badminton
|23.
|Tarun Dhillon
|Para Badminton
|24.
|Swapnil Sanjay Patil
|Para Swimming
|25.
|Jerlin Anika J
|Deaf Badminton