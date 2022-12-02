Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani earned a national call-up on the back of a strong domestic season while Devika Vaidya made a comeback into the side as the All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked India’s squad for the upcoming women’s five-match T20I series against Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, and Smriti Mandhana will be vice captain.

Yastika Bhatia returned to the T20 scheme of things after missing out in the recent Asia Cup. Harleen Deol was making a comeback.

The BCCI said in its release that Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out owing to an injury and was not considered for selection. But there was no mention of Sneh Rana, who is absent from the squad named.

From the Asia Cup squad, others absent to face Australia are D Hemalatha and Kiran Navgire.

Also, Shikha Pandey continues to miss out despite featuring prominently in the domestic season in the Inter Zonals and Challenger Trophy.

India’s squad for T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol Net bowlers - Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur

The series is scheduled to begin on December 9 and will be played entirely in Maharashtra, with the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium being the venues.

In what is set to be an important series for both sides in the lead-up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, India will take on the reigning world champions across both formats. While India have been in action recently and played two series in England and also won the Women’s Asia Cup that was held in Bangladesh, the Australians have not been in action since clinching the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. But their cricketers come into the series on the back of a full-fledged WBBL season.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy was named captain as Australia recently announced their squad for the upcoming five-match T20 International series in India. Senior player and former captain Meg Lanning will miss out on the tour as she continues to be on a break, while Australia will also miss the services of star batter Rachael Haynes who retired recently.

Day Date Match Venue Friday 9th December 1st T20I D.Y. Patil Stadium Sunday 11th December 2nd T20I D.Y. Patil Stadium Wednesday 14th December 3rd T20I CCI Saturday 17th December 4th T20I CCI Tuesday 20th December 5th T20I CCI