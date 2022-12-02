Batting great Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital Friday after a health scare while on commentary duties at the first Test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth, reports said.

The 47-year-old went for checks after feeling unwell around lunchtime, with The Australian newspaper saying it was a heart issue but not serious.

“I only heard it a minute ago,” Australian skipper Pat Cummins said in a press conference after the third day’s play.

“Obviously wish Ricky the best, was just chatting to him this morning out in the field. By all reports, it sounds like he’s going okay.

“But anything like that is super scary so wish him all the best.”

Ponting, who played 168 Tests and 375 ODIs during a glittering career, commentated in the morning session but missed the remainder of play.