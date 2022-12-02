The group stage that keeps on giving.

In another sensational finale, South Korea scored a dramatic late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 on Friday and qualify for the World Cup last 16 at Uruguay’s expense.

Hwang Hee-chan’s goal in stoppage time was enough to put the Koreans through to the knockout phase on goals scored, even though Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 in the other match in Group H.

Group H P W D L GD Pts 1 POR 3 2 0 1 2 6 2 KOR 3 1 1 1 0 4 3 URU 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 GHA 3 1 0 2 -2 3

Here are some reactions to another dramatic evening in Qatar:

SOUTH KOREA SHUT URUGUAY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP 😱 pic.twitter.com/2sZiRJK4Xk — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2022

Imagine beating Portugal in such dramatic fashion & then having to wait 10 minutes on the pitch to find out if it was enough. Pure tension. My view of the on pitch Korean celebration. Love how it builds to a crescendo. #KoreaRepublic pic.twitter.com/RzeHfJgJ2s — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) December 2, 2022

"Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen, ’cause we believe it

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen, ’cause we can see it"



Jung Kook 🎶🇰🇷#Dreamers | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

Suarez and Uruguay crying. South Korea celebrating. Such contrasting emotions. Live sport is the best. Loving the unpredictability of this World Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/gsbnj5Erav — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) December 2, 2022

What drama in Group H: Asian team beats a European team to qualify with support from a African team who restricted a South American team! — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) December 2, 2022

This just got incredibly ugly.



Uruguay players immediately surround the referee after the full-time whistle.



Godin starts pulling his shirt and they all chase after him down the tunnel.@TheAthleticFC #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #GHAURU pic.twitter.com/j75MYBAULY — Jay Harris (@jaydmharris) December 2, 2022

The way that every final group stage match has had a bearing on the group is sensational drama. #WorldCup — Ann Odong 🐨🇺🇬 (@AnnOdong) December 2, 2022

I love the Korea fans SO MUCH — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) December 2, 2022

South Korea 🇰🇷 grind their way into the Round of 16 deservedly so. 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/za2JXNILdZ — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 2, 2022

🇯🇵 JAPAN over GERMANY 🇩🇪

🇲🇦 MOROCCO over BELGIUM 🇧🇪

🇰🇷 SOUTH KOREA over URUGUAY 🇺🇾

🇦🇺 AUSTRALIA over DENMARK 🇩🇰



The World Cup group stage has been UNREAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/iyWqRh4edP — ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2022

Son Heung-min sustained multiple fractures around his left eye less than a month ago.



He did everything he could to make the World Cup for South Korea.



Provides the 91st minute assist to send them through.



Captain. Leader. Legend 👏 pic.twitter.com/eUhDIqc62J — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2022

1 - Uruguay have failed to qualify for the knockout stages at the #FIFAWorldCup for the first time since 2002, while they had won five consecutive group games in the tournament coming into the 2022 edition. Fallen. pic.twitter.com/zvDTCJArKy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2022

No one in this world scripted the revenge mission this way. In the last 12 years, I’ve dreamt of 10,000 ways of seeing Suarez cry in a Uruguay jersey at the #FIFAWorldCup and never did I imagine it’ll be after they slap us 2-0. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 2, 2022

Ghana fans celebrating at full whistle cause in spite of losing and wasting their chance to qualify, still Uruguay didn’t go through.



This is how much they despise Uruguay#GHAURU #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/b9sBC0ISIt — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 2, 2022

Japan knocking out Germany. Morocco knocking out Belgium. South Korea knocking out Uruguay. Australia knocking out Denmark. The 2022 World Cup group stage has been one for the ages. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) December 2, 2022

South Korea are into the knockouts!



Beat Portugal 2-1 with a winner in the 91st minute... To also end Uruguay's World Cup in the group stage.



Possible to be happy for Son, Hwang & Co while feeling sad for Suarez, Godin & Co? #FIFAWorldCup — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) December 2, 2022

The drama, theatre, chaos of a world cup is unmatched — best girl (@awkdipti) December 2, 2022

🥇 For the 𝟭𝘀𝘁 time in #FIFAWorldCup history, there will be 𝟯 teams from the Asian confederation in the knockout stages#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/B63RNbmFBF — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 2, 2022

South Koreaaaaa. From fourth to second in the blink of an eye, and a sweep of Hwang Hee Chan's right boot. What a sensational end to these group stages we are seeing here.



Oh, and AFC will have more representatives in the knockouts than CONMEBOL? Woah. — Anirudh (@AnirudhMenon89) December 2, 2022

This World Cup is insanely good. Upsets, surprises galore. Lovely stuff. — Aavi (@poisonaavi) December 2, 2022