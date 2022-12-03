Hockey, India vs Australia match No 4 live updates: Can Harmanpreet Singh and Co level series?
Follow updates as India take on Australia in the fourth hockey Test match ahead of the World Cup.
Match 1: India 4-5 Australia
Match 2: India 4-7 Australia
Match 3: India 4-3 Australia
Live updates
Q1, AUS 0-0 IND: More good possession for India, they have recovered nicely from taking the Aussie pressure. Manpreet heavily involved from the midfield. Sukhjeet too impressing but Nilkanta is having the best game out there possibly. Quick release from midfield.
Q1, AUS 0-0 IND: India enjoying a good spell of attacking play.
Q1, AUS 0-0 IND: India had a fantastic conversion rate from PCs last match, but Australia have made them 0-3 here. Deemed high from Harman and Australia regroup.
Q1, AUS 0-0 IND: Australia hang on for the first PC, rushed well to keep Harmanpreet out. Another PC though... this time the captain goes for a variation and it leads to another PC.
Q1, AUS 0-0 IND: And it is India who earn the first PC of the match. A good move from back to front, Nilakanta does well.
Q1, AUS 0-0 IND: Australia continue to attack at pace. India hanging on for now, will be important not to concede too early. India need to settle down, a very vocal Sreejesh at the start of the match.
Q1, AUS 0-0 IND: Australia on the attack straight from the pushback.
Lineups: Changes for both sides, as expected. Blake Govers not in the playing list today. Jarmanpreet and Dilpreet are back for Inida.
10.57 am: Replug for a piece on how India pulled off that long-awaited win.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey. The senior men’s team take on Australia in the fourth match of their five-match Test series against Australia.
It’s been a fine series between two fine sides so far and it is alive now thanks a superb, long-awaited win for the Indian men against Kookaburras. “Tighter defence and tighter marking is the goal today,” says Graham Reid in the pre-match talk. He also said, “Beware of the injured Kookaburras.” Australia will look for a response.
India squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar
Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Disney+Hotstar