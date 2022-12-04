Lionel Messi finally scored a goal in the knockout rounds of the World Cup on Saturday as he inspired Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia that sets up a mouthwatering quarter-final showdown with the Netherlands, who proved too strong for the United States earlier.

The Argentina captain marked his 1,000th career appearance with his 789th goal to open the scoring in the first half at Doha’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

It was a classy finish from a player appearing at his fifth World Cup but who had never previously found the net in a knockout tie at the tournament he is looking to win for the first time at the age of 35.

It looked like Argentina were going to run away with the game when Julian Alvarez took advantage of a goalkeeping mistake to double their lead just before the hour mark.

Yet an Australia team who had already defied all expectations in Qatar just in reaching the last 16 went down fighting.

They pulled one back when a Craig Goodwin shot deflected in off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal and only a last-ditch challenge from Lisandro Martinez prevented Aziz Behich, of Dundee United in Scotland, from scoring a remarkable late equaliser.

“It was a really physical game but I am very happy with the victory and that we have taken another little step forward,” Messi told Argentine television.

‘Made the nation proud’

Argentina were one of the pre-tournament favourites and have since bounced back from losing to Saudi Arabia in their opening game to progress to the last eight.

Australia, meanwhile, go home after failing in their quest to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, but it has been a memorable campaign for Graham Arnold’s Socceroos.

“It’s all about making the nation proud and I’m pretty sure we did that,” Arnold said.

“Everyone said we were the worst Socceroos to ever qualify for the World Cup and the worst Socceroos ever.

“That’s gone now.”

Argentina can now look forward to a last-eight tie next Friday against the Netherlands, a pairing that evokes memories of some classic World Cup contests, including the 1978 final won by the South Americans and a 1998 quarter-final decided by a brilliant Dennis Bergkamp goal.

