Bangladesh recorded one of their best wins in recent times as they clinched a one-wicket victory over neighbours India and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series in Mirpur on Sunday.

Chasing 187, Bangladesh started the second half as favourites but were 136/9 after a great bowling performance by India. In the end, though, Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a blinder to take his side home thanks to an undefeated half-century stand with Mustafizur Rahman for the 10th wicket.

Asked to bat, Rohit Sharma and Co were disappointing with the bat and were dismissed for 186. While the score was poor, the worse thing was India lasted just 41.2 overs. KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) was the sole bright spot.

Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star bowler at his favourite hunting ground while Ebadot Hossain (4/47) also made a big contribution.

In reply, Bangladesh looked set to win with captain Litton Das’s 41 and decent contributions elsewhere but India kept chipping away. Mehidy then produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run in the end, helped by a dropped catch by Rahul.

Mohammed Siraj (3/32) was fantastic for India, while Washington Sundar (2/17) and debutant Kuldeep Sen (2/37) claimed two wickets each. Shardul Thakur (1/21) and Deepak Chahar (1/32) accounted for one wicket each. But once Siraj’s spell was over, India looked toothless in the last few overs.

Here are some reactions to Bangladesh’s win:

A sensational tenth-wicket partnership has given Bangladesh a win to start off the series 👏

#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ot9w4r9Tx3 — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2022

#BANvIND



Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with some help from Mustafizur Rahman and India's fielding during the 10th wicket stand, pulls off a stunning late heist to help Bangladesh win the first ODI by 1 wicket 👏🏽



BAN :187/9 (46)

IND: 186 (41.2)



📸 Sony LIV https://t.co/HMdd3MrTan pic.twitter.com/gkneb8t2kC — The Field (@thefield_in) December 4, 2022

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has played two miraculous ODI innings this year.#BANvIND #BANvAFG — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) December 4, 2022

Fifty most important runs of the match have to be the ones between Miraz & Mustafizur. Brilliant comeback, Bangladesh and this time you have held on to your nerves! 👏🏼#INDvBAN — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) December 4, 2022

Watching a CSK bowler bowling at the death and seeing KL under a pressure catch is bad for your BP. Hence, proved. — Manya (@CSKian716) December 4, 2022

5 overs 17 runs 2 wickets. Perhaps, Sundar could’ve bowled a couple more? #BANvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 4, 2022

WHAT'S HAPPENING?!



It would be very difficult to forget the last 10 minutes of this match if you are an Indian cricket fan.

#BANvIND — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) December 4, 2022

Top win for Bangladesh! Set it up with bowling and Mehidy played an excellent knock while India couldn't close the game with the ball and field. Good loss to learn and be more ready ahead. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 4, 2022

Things went right down to the wire but it was Bangladesh who won the first ODI.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second ODI of the series 👍 #BANvIND



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/XA4dUcD6iy pic.twitter.com/Ko3Snyqdpp — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2022

Outstanding from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. @BCBtigers What a wonderful chase. 51 run partnership with Mustafizur for the last wicket to get a win over India #BANvIND. pic.twitter.com/ZCliniNEBT — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) December 4, 2022

Amazing scenes here at Mirpur as Bangladesh's last-wicket pair add 51* to give Bangladesh a thrilling one-wicket win after being 136/9 - the highest 10th wicket partnership vs India in a winning chase by any side.#BANvIND #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 4, 2022

How did we lose that?? #INDvsBangladesh — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2022

COURAGEOUS innings from Mehidy Hasan Miraz today. Deserves to be on the winning side.



What a match!#BANvIND — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) December 4, 2022

India in 2022:



- Lost the Test series in SA.

- Lost the ODI series in SA.

- Lost the 5th Test in ENG.

- Couldn't qualify into Asia Cup final.

- Lost in the Semi-final of T20 WC.

- Lost an ODI match in BAN.



One of the forgettable years for India in recent times. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 4, 2022

Superb from Bangladesh tbf. They set it up well, almost gave it away but MHM had different plans. India absolutely dog crap in strategy when it came to defending 50 runs with just a wicket left. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) December 4, 2022

Well played Mehidy Hasan Miraz & Bangladesh. Both Mehidy & BAN might have been lucky, but it was a great effort to restrict India under 200 and there were still 30 runs to go after that drop. And to score those runs you need both composure & skill, which the last pair showed. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 4, 2022

It might not always be true but in that particular case, the catch would have actually won the match.#INDvBAN — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 4, 2022

Bangladesh wins and they are ecstatic. The last wicket pair brought the team back from brink. India has itself to blame poor batting n avg fielding. Bowlers have it all including Hope. #INDvsBangladesh — neeru bhatia (@neerubhatia3) December 4, 2022

Mehidy Hasan was on 15*, with Bangladesh needing 32 runs to win with 1 wicket in hand. KL Rahul dropped an easy catch at that moment.



Bangladesh win by 1 wicket, Mehidy Hasan Miraz the SUPERSTAR, 38* hits the winning runs! pic.twitter.com/6lKorKDrqO — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) December 4, 2022

India had 50 runs to dismiss the last wicket. And we couldn't. No words really. #BANvIND — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) December 4, 2022

Highest partnership leading to a 1-wicket win against India:



51* - Mehidy Miraz & Mustafizur Rahman🇧🇩 today

24* - Douglas Marillier & Gary Brent🇿🇼 in 2002#BANvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 4, 2022

A rare low scoring thriller! Well played Mehidy and Bangladesh 👏🏽 Pulled out a win from jaws of defeat! Batters let India down today. Bowlers almost pulled off an unlikely win but for that last wkt stand. #BANvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 4, 2022

This is the only fourth time an ODI side while chasing, has managed a 50+ 10th wkt partnership in a one-wicket victory!#IndvBan #IndvsBan#BanvInd #BanvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 4, 2022

With AFP inputs

Stats mentioned in the tweets are for men’s ODIs only unless otherwise specified