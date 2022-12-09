India vs Australia, 1st T20I live: Hosts eye big finish as Richa Ghosh departs after brilliant knock
Follow live coverage of the first T20 International between India and Australia at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.
Live updates
IND 132/5 (16.5 overs): OUT! Ash Gardner strikes and gets the important wicket of Richa Ghosh. The right-hander had hit a straight six earlier in the over but she steps out and gets stumped this time. Sharp work with the gloves by skipper Healy. Richa walks back after a brilliant 36 off 20. The new batter is Deepti Sharma.
A 50-run stand off just 30 balls between Richa Ghosh and Devika Vaidya...
IND 125/4 (16 overs): Schutt returns to the attack and Richa picks up another four with a thick outside edge past short-third. The right-hander has moved on to 30 off 16.
IND 115/4 (15 overs): Another big over for India! Devika gets in on the act and steps out to hit a six over mid-wicket, before Richa plays a powerful square cut for four. Expensive over from Jonassen.
IND 103/4 (14 overs): Top batting by Richa! Alana tosses one right up and the right-hander sweeps the ball straight over long-on for six. She then pulls the ball in the gap for four before playing a wonderful late cut past short-third to make it a hat-trick of boundaries. Just the sort of push India needed.
IND 87/4 (13 overs): Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen joins the attack and drops one slightly short and it is enough for Richa Ghosh to cut it in the gap for four.
IND 81/4 (12 overs): Shot! Kim Garth offers some width and Devika Vaidya cuts the ball wonderfully for four. The left-hander found the gap past point perfectly there.
IND 76/4 (11.2 overs): OUT! Kim Garth, playing her first game for Australia, gets the big wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur. The India captain drives the ball straight to the cover fielder at the edge of the circle and departs for 21 off 23. The new batter is Richa Ghosh. India are in trouble.
IND 76/3 (11 overs): Devika sweeps the ball hard but finds the fielder in the deep and gets just a single. Harmanpreet then pulls the ball hard and again, it goes straight to the fielder in the deep for just a single. Five runs come from that Alana over.
IND 71/3 (10 overs): Shot! Sutherland bangs it in and Harmanpreet hits a powerful pull in the gap for four. India needed that, eight runs came from the over.
IND 63/3 (9 overs): Leg-spinner Alana King joins the attack and concedes just four runs in her first over. India are in a tricky position and it will be interesting to see how skipper Harmanpreet Kaur goes about it.
IND 59/3 (8 overs): OUT! Huge blow for India as Smriti Mandhana is gone for 28 off 22. She had player a square cut just wide of the fielder earlier but she isn’t as lucky this time and is caught by Beth Mooney. Right-arm pacer Annabel Sutherland with a big wicket for Australia in her first over. The new batter is Devika Vaidya.
IND 56/2 (7 overs): Australia introduce spin as Ash Gardner joins the attack. Harmanpreet gets her first boundary by leaning forward and beating the cover fielder with a powerful drive.
IND 48/2 (6 overs): Schutt changes ends and bowls a tidy over, just three runs from it. Australia have pulled things back nicely in the last two overs.
IND 45/2 (4.5 overs): OUT! Perry has her second wicket. Classy bowling from the right-arm pacer as she bowls four dot balls to Jemimah Rodrigues before the right-hander miscues a pull to mid-on. A six-ball duck for Jemimah as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur comes to the crease.
IND 45/1 (4 overs): A hat-trick of fours for Mandhana! She cuts one in the air just past extra cover, before pulling the ball over mid-wicket and finally getting an inside-edge past Healy. The left-hander then ends the over with an excellent square cut for four along the ground. Her timing is second to none. This is turning into a cracking start for India.
IND 28/1 (2.5 overs): OUT! Ellyse Perry gets Australia the breakthrough. Shafali was looking so good, she got an inside edge for four before cutting the next ball for six, but she gets an edge down leg this time and walks back for 21 off 10. The new batter is Jemimah.
IND 18/0 (2 overs): Mandhana gets going as well. She swings hard a couple of times but can’t connect, before finally finding the middle of the bat and sending the ball past point with a square cut for four. The left-hander then ends the over with a pull over mid-wicket for two. Six runs come from right-arm pacer Kim Garth’s first over for Australia.
IND 12/0 (1 over): Big over! First boundary of the night and it comes from Shafali’s bat. Megan swings the ball back in from well out but it’s over-pitched and the right-hander drives it powerfully through cover and mid-off for four. Shafali then ends the over with a superb pull for six. She makes it look so easy when she times the ball like that.
7.00 pm: The national anthems are done and we’re ready for play! Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are opening the batting for India. Here we go!
A big night for left-arm medium pacer Anjali Sarvani as she makes her India debut.
Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
Former Ireland player Kim Garth is set to maker her Australia debut...
TOSS: Australia have won the toss and opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first T20 International between India and Australia at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are returning to action after their Asia Cup triumph in October. Meanwhile, Australia are playing their first match since beating India in the Commonwealth Games final in August. India are without a head coach at the moment, as Ramesh Powar was transferred from his post and Hrishikesh Kanitkar was brought in as batting coach. Both teams will be eyeing a strong performance in this series as they build up towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa next February. Australia will be led by Alyssa Healy as Meg Lanning continues to be on a break from the game.
India’s squad for the T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol.
Net bowlers: Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur.
Australia’s squad for the T20I series against India: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.
Schedule for the series (IST)
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|Friday
|9th December
|7 pm
|1st T20I
|DY Patil Stadium
|Sunday
|11th December
|7 pm
|2nd T20I
|DY Patil Stadium
|Wednesday
|14th December
|7 pm
|3rd T20I
|CCI
|Saturday
|17th December
|7 pm
|4th T20I
|CCI
|Tuesday
|20th December
|7 pm
|5th T20I
|CCI