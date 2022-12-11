FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, India vs Chile live: Sangita, Sonika put IND 2-0 ahead at half time
Follow updates from India’s opening match at the inaugural edition of the tournament as they take on Chile.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup here
FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup: All you need to know
Live stream on Fancode in India
Live updates
Pool B, Q3 India 3-0 Chile: GOAL INDIA! Navneet Kaur with a fine strike. At this point, I think she is India’s most important outfield player... she scores with a wonderful finish into the roof of the goal. Terrific by Neha to control a high ball and find Navneet. That combo strikes again.
Pool B, Q3 India 2-0 Chile: India seem to have come out with more aggression in Q3.
Q3 about to get underway.
Pool B, End of Q2 India 2-0 Chile: A solid half of hockey for India but just a little bit concerning that they couldn’t convert their PCs (three overall, I believe) in that phase of play.
Pool B, Q2 India 2-0 Chile: “Salima, she goes only one way and that is towards goal,” says Dan Strange on commentary and that sums up her style of play nicely. Such a crucial part of this lineup.
Pool B, Q2 India 2-0 Chile: This is one of the concerns from the World Cup cycle... another PC for India, Gurjit Kaur goes close but no cigar.
Pool B, Q2 India 2-0 Chile: PC defended, India get another one. Gurjit goes inside out... goes wide.
Pool B, Q2 India 2-0 Chile: First PC for India, first of the match. Green card for Chile too. Gurjit Kaur will be in the thick of things here.
Pool B, Q2 India 2-0 Chile: Chile are not helping their cause by losing ball in their half. They have defended alright after losing the ball, but it will hurt them if they keep getting pinned back like that. Monika is nearly through on goal as I say that, the pass just evades her.
Pool B, Q2 India 2-0 Chile: The large share of possession is with India unsurprisingly. They are controlling the ball well. Looking for the right opening to play a forward pass. Patient.
Pool B, End of Q1 India 2-0 Chile: The Indians started this match as favourites, they have played like favourites. Aggressive start, converted two simple chances after nice build-up play.
Pool B, Q1 India 2-0 Chile: GOAL INDIA! Navneet Kaur with some lovely stick work and the ball eventually finds Sonika at the far post, with an open goal in front of her.
Pool B, Q1 India 1-0 Chile: Good ideas from India to switch flanks whenever they can but their passing is not quite sharp yet. Perhaps understandably so, given lack of match time.
Pool B, Q1 India 1-0 Chile: Good response from Chile it must be said, have fashioned a couple of chances down the other end. The Indian defence seem solid enough. They will be dangerous on the counter if Chile offer spaces.
Pool B, Q1 India 1-0 Chile: INDIA GOAL! The women in blue started on the front foot and it is the experience and youth combining to give India the lead. Salima feeds Vandana who then puts the ball on a platter for Sangita to finish a simple chance.
Pool B, Q1 India vs Chile: Pushback in Valencia.
Team news: Beauty Dungdung is set for her debut, off the bench. Navjot Kaur returns. Sangita Kumari features from the start. Vandana Katariya likely to lead the charge.
Format: Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals, winner of the tournament earns a spot in the FIH Pro League (women) for 2023-’24
Teams in Pool A – Ireland, Italy, Korea, Spain
Teams in Pool B – Chile, India, Japan, South Africa
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian hockey.
Tonight we look forward to the Indian women’s team returning to international competitive action from a break, participating in the inaugural edition of FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup. From Tokyo to Birmingham, from a fourth place finish at the Olympic Games to a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, the past few months have been one of evolution for the Indian women’s team. They now take on a new challenge in the Nations Cup, which is a tournament meant to help with promotion/relegation for the Pro League.
Screenshots via FanCode / FIH