There is something about India and Australia in the women’s game where a streak is involved. The team that ended Australia’s record streak in One-Day Internationals, also handed them their first defeat of 2022 in T20 internationals.

In front of a packed DY Patil Stadium, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co defeated Alyssa Healy-led Australia after a tied match went to a Super Over. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh were spectacular with the bat while Renuka Singh Thakur held her nerve in the end to defend 20 runs in the Super Over.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first but were only able to pick one wicket again. Beth Mooney (82* off 54) and Tahlia McGrath (70* off 51) put on the highest-ever partnership for any wicket for the Australian women’s team in T20I cricket, adding 158 runs to power the visitors to 181/7.

In reply, Mandhana led the way with a brilliant 49-ball 79. Teenagers Shafali Verma (34 off 23) and Richa Ghosh (26 off 16) made key contributions too. Devika Vaidya (11* off 5) hit the last ball for four to help India finish with 187/5 and tie the scores.

In the Super Over, Richa hit the first ball, with debutant right-arm medium-pacer Heather Graham bowling, for six, before Mandhana starred again and hit 13* off 3 to help India finish with 20/1.

Australia then finished with 16/1 as Renuka Singh bowled a fine over. Ash Gardner was dismissed while skipper Healy hit two fours and a six, but it wasn’t enough.

India levelled the series 1-1 with the action now moving to Brabourne for the next three T20Is.

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I as it happened: Smriti Mandhana stars as hosts win after Super Over

Here are some reactions to the win:

#INDvAUS



INDIA WIN A THRILLER!



Renuka Singh Thakur, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh deliver for the hosts.



Australian women have lost their first T20I this year.



SUPER OVER:

IND: 20/1

AUS: 16/1 👏🏽



Match totals:

AUS: 187/1

IND: 187/5https://t.co/KvRfLLY9Ev pic.twitter.com/zP8GZWhdD5 — The Field (@thefield_in) December 11, 2022

India thank the 45,000+ crowd after a bonkers cricket match. What a game! 😅😅 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3zOAV48lWS — Laura Jolly (@JollyLauz18) December 11, 2022

India take a lap of honour of the DY Patil Stadium after beating AUS in the Super Over.



Spectators who had started making their way out, rush back in to catch a glimpse of the victors.



A red-letter day for women's cricket in India. A historic day for Indian cricket.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AYpWGaZZVH — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) December 11, 2022

WHAT. A. MATCH 💥#TeamIndia beat Australia in the Super Over 🙌



Series now tied at 1-1 👍 #INDvAUS



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/2OlSECwnGk… pic.twitter.com/P6kyZYjgQc — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 11, 2022

What a great advertisement for the game of cricket! @mandhana_smriti was brilliant with the bat and @13richaghosh finished off the innings in style while @OfficialDevika held her nerve to level the scores. India’s first super over ended up in a super thriller! Well done girls. pic.twitter.com/hDW9ihkQ8Z — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 11, 2022

This is the victory to remember @BCCIWomen #INDvAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 11, 2022

What a match it was... something i will remember for life♥️💙#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/IhhFVzG2sp — Sakshi Yendhe (@yendhe_sakshi) December 11, 2022

These two teams certainly know how to entertain a crowd. Huge win vs Australia. Congrats 🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 11, 2022

Reminder that Richa Ghosh didn't make it to the Commonwealth Games Team.



And nobody knows why.#CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS — Krithika (@krithika0808) December 11, 2022

More than one or two players stood up for @BCCIWomen in this chase #INDvAUS. This win will propel the style of play for this team. Congrats ladies! 😊👏🏻 top effort! — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) December 11, 2022

Jeepers, SA not even playing, and I am pacing up n down…. #INDvAUS — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) December 11, 2022

That's another Australian streak laid to rest by India ♥️ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 11, 2022

A victory lap to honour the crowd who were in attendance to support the women in blue



Over 47,000 in attendance for the second T20I who witnessed a thriller here at the DY Patil Stadium 👏 👏



Keep cheering for Women in Blue 👍 👍#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/CtzdsyhxZu — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 11, 2022

Smriti Mandhana and Devika Vaidya are chiildhood friends. The duo has played a sterling role to help India end Australia's juggernaut in a nailbiting super over. Not taking away anything from other performers but Smriti-Devika fairytale has got a new chapter #INDvAUS — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) December 11, 2022

Devika Vaidya has played a wonderful role with the bat. 11 runs of 5 #INDvAUS — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) December 11, 2022

The 45k crowd at DY Patil Stadium, the 10L people who were watching on Hotstar and many on TV, we all deserved this. Thank you girls!! 😭😭😭💙💙💙 #INDvAUS — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) December 11, 2022

Smriti was the clear star, but critical contributions from SO many others...



Richa

Shafali

Devika

Renuka with the super over

Deepti with the ball

A little bit from Harman

And even that pressure catch from Radha..



👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#INDvAUS — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) December 11, 2022

Smriti Mandhana with a YouTube thumbnail for six.https://t.co/3at5bMJg1x pic.twitter.com/ecQKyGJdIz — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 11, 2022

Australia Women’s ONLY defeat in last 17 T20Is - vs India 🇮🇳



Australia Women’s ONLY defeat in last 39 ODIs - vs India 🇮🇳 #INDvAUS @BCCIWomen — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 11, 2022

When bowling the 20th over, Renuka Singh conceded just 9 runs. She bowled the Super Over and got the team home. Two giant performances under pressure with a wet ball! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/C2HU6tixZs — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) December 11, 2022

Highest total by India while chasing in women's T20I:



187/5 - v AUS at Mumbai, today (won after S/O)

177/3 - v AUS at Melbourne, 2020 (won)

168/3 - v SA at Potchefstroom, 2018 (won)

159/4 - v NZ at Hamilton, 2019 (lost)

152 - v AUS at Birmingham, 2022 (lost)#INDvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 11, 2022

SM’s the centrepiece alright. Yet somehow, she plays like there’s nothing riding on it. Somehow she instills that same belief and confidence in those around her. She makes you want to run through walls for her. The woman is something else. #TheRealSM #BackFootBallerina #INDvAUS — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) December 11, 2022

4 1 W 1 4 6



Australia 16/1



India win the super over, and hand Australia women their first defeat of the year.



What is shaping up to be an epic series is 1-1 with three to play.#INDvAUS https://t.co/kiq1LTWYRC — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) December 11, 2022