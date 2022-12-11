There is something about India and Australia in the women’s game where a streak is involved. The team that ended Australia’s record streak in One-Day Internationals, also handed them their first defeat of 2022 in T20 internationals.
In front of a packed DY Patil Stadium, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co defeated Alyssa Healy-led Australia after a tied match went to a Super Over. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh were spectacular with the bat while Renuka Singh Thakur held her nerve in the end to defend 20 runs in the Super Over.
India won the toss and opted to bowl first but were only able to pick one wicket again. Beth Mooney (82* off 54) and Tahlia McGrath (70* off 51) put on the highest-ever partnership for any wicket for the Australian women’s team in T20I cricket, adding 158 runs to power the visitors to 181/7.
In reply, Mandhana led the way with a brilliant 49-ball 79. Teenagers Shafali Verma (34 off 23) and Richa Ghosh (26 off 16) made key contributions too. Devika Vaidya (11* off 5) hit the last ball for four to help India finish with 187/5 and tie the scores.
In the Super Over, Richa hit the first ball, with debutant right-arm medium-pacer Heather Graham bowling, for six, before Mandhana starred again and hit 13* off 3 to help India finish with 20/1.
Australia then finished with 16/1 as Renuka Singh bowled a fine over. Ash Gardner was dismissed while skipper Healy hit two fours and a six, but it wasn’t enough.
India levelled the series 1-1 with the action now moving to Brabourne for the next three T20Is.
