Karnataka shooter Divya T.S, won her first women’s 10m air pistol national title, getting the better of Uttar Pradesh’s Sanskriti Bana 16-14 in a close gold medal encounter at the MP Academy Shooting range in Bhopal — venue of the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (65th NSCC) in Pistol events. Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan won bronze.

Olympian Manu Bhaker won the junior women’s air pistol with a similarly tight 17-13 victory over Telangana’s Esha Singh. Rhythm was yet again in bronze position however she did win the gold in the Youth category, with a 16-12 win over Sanskriti.

In the women’s air pistol, Manu topped the field with a 583 while Divya ranked third with 578 and Sanskriti fourth with 577. Rhythm was sixth with 575. Divya then topped the ranking round with a score of 254.2 while Sanskriti Bana was second with 251.6.

In the juniors, Manu topped the top eights with a score of 252.4, 0.5 ahead of second placed Esha. Rhythm finished with 248.