India face Bangladesh in the first of two Tests from Wednesday hoping to defeat the hosts for some much-needed ICC World Test Championship points and preserve their unbeaten record against them.

The visitors however have injury woes with captain Rohit Sharma out for at least the first match in Chittagong and fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja playing no part in the series.

Bangladesh will also be buoyed after winning the one-day series 2-1 in a further demonstration of India’s white-ball frailties ahead of hosting next year’s 50-over World Cup.

The five-day games form part of the ICC World Test Championship. India are fourth behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka, having won six of their 12 matches.

The current cycle runs from July 2021 to June 2023 and comprises the top nine Test teams, all of whom will play six series each, three at home and three away. The top two will compete in the final at the Oval in London.

Bangladesh's head-to-head vs India in Tests Team Result Margin Toss Bat Opposition Ground Start Date Bangladesh lost 9 wickets won 1st v India Dhaka 10 Nov 2000 Bangladesh lost inns & 140 runs lost 1st v India Dhaka 10 Dec 2004 Bangladesh lost inns & 83 runs lost 2nd v India Chattogram 17 Dec 2004 Bangladesh draw - lost 2nd v India Chattogram 18 May 2007 Bangladesh lost inns & 239 runs won 2nd v India Mirpur 25 May 2007 Bangladesh lost 113 runs won 2nd v India Chattogram 17 Jan 2010 Bangladesh lost 10 wickets won 1st v India Mirpur 24 Jan 2010 Bangladesh draw - lost 2nd v India Fatullah 10 Jun 2015 Bangladesh lost 208 runs lost 2nd v India Hyderabad (Deccan) 9 Feb 2017 Bangladesh lost inns & 130 runs won 1st v India Indore 14 Nov 2019 Bangladesh lost inns & 46 runs won 1st v India Eden Gardens 22 Nov 2019 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo Statsguru

Bangladesh are in last place with one win and one draw from their 10 matches. They have also not won a Test at home since February 2020 and have never beaten India anywhere in Tests.

Rohit hurt his thumb in the second ODI and the Indian cricket board said Sunday that they will take a call on his fitness for the second Test in Dhaka at a later stage.

KL Rahul will lead the team in the first Test with Cheteshwar Pujara as his deputy. Uncapped batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran was named as Rohit’s replacement.

National selectors named right-arm quick Navdeep Saini and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar in place of Shami (shoulder injury) and Jadeja (knee).

Left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat, who played his only Test in 2010, has also been added to the 17-member squad.

“There are a few injury concerns but that gives opportunity to (other) guys,” Rahul said.

Bangladesh too are struggling with injuries, with opener Tamim Iqbal ruled out of the first Test after failing to recover from a groin injury.

Uncapped batsman Zakir Hasan, who impressed in the recent shadow Test series against India A, has been called up as Tamim’s replacement for the first Test.

“I think the country tends to enjoy white-ball cricket. We have had a lot of success at home in ODI cricket,” said fielding coach Shane McDermott.

But he added that it was a “challenge” to play Tests, although the “overall attitude has generally improved”.

Squads Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque. India: KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Text from AFP