In his start-stop Test career, Kuldeep Yadav has often delivered when called upon. He has gone from being hailed as India’s preferred overseas spinner to not featuring regularly in his brief time wearing the whites for the country.

But back in the side in Bangladesh for the first Test in Chattogram, the left-arm wrist-spinner picked up a five-wicket haul to bundle out the hosts for 150.

Bangladesh were bowled out cheaply in reply to India’s 404 in the first innings of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday.

Kuldeep finished with 5-40 while Axar Patel took the last wicket of Mehidy Hasan (25) as India wrapped up the Bangladesh innings about an hour into the third day.

India opted not to enforce the follow-on.

Here’s a look at Kuldeep’s best figures in Test cricket:

Kuldeep Yadav's best Test figures Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Inns of match Vs Ground Start Date 16.0 6 40 5 2 v Bangladesh Chattogram 14 Dec 2022 14.0 2 57 5 3 v West Indies Rajkot 4 Oct 2018 31.5 6 99 5 2 v Australia Sydney 3 Jan 2019 13.0 2 40 4 2 v Sri Lanka Pallekele 12 Aug 2017 23.0 3 68 4 1 v Australia Dharamsala 25 Mar 2017

Three of Kuldeep’s best five figures have come away from home. In fact, in his career of 8 matches and 31 wickets so far, he has picked up 15 in away Tests at a superb strike rate of 34.7. In a small space, he is now the Indian spinner with the best strike rate away from home (with a minimum of 10 wickets).

Best strike-rates for IND spinners (away) Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave SR 5 Kuldeep Yadav 4 5 15 5/40 18.60 34.7 2 A Mishra 10 18 39 4/43 31.66 54.5 0 SB Joshi 6 8 19 5/142 26.31 58.0 1 R Ashwin 36 64 130 7/83 31.51 64.8 6 BS Chandrasekhar 26 42 100 6/38 32.66 67.7 8 *Minimum 10 wickets away from home

Kuldeep became the third Indian spinner to pick up a five-wicket haul in a Test innings vs Bangladesh.

Five-fors for IND spinners vs BAN Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Inns Opposition Ground Start Date Kuldeep Yadav 16.0 6 40 5 2 v Bangladesh Chattogram 14 Dec 2022 R Ashwin 25.0 6 87 5 2 v Bangladesh Fatullah 10 Jun 2015 SB Joshi 45.3 8 142 5 1 v Bangladesh Dhaka 10 Nov 2000

A stunning all round display from the left arm spinner as @imkuldeep18 registers his third 5-wicket haul in Test cricket.



Live - https://t.co/GUHODOYOh9 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/gYdjRI4ISG — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2022

Play

All statistics for men’s Test matches only and courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statguru.