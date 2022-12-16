In his start-stop Test career, Kuldeep Yadav has often delivered when called upon. He has gone from being hailed as India’s preferred overseas spinner to not featuring regularly in his brief time wearing the whites for the country.
But back in the side in Bangladesh for the first Test in Chattogram, the left-arm wrist-spinner picked up a five-wicket haul to bundle out the hosts for 150.
Bangladesh were bowled out cheaply in reply to India’s 404 in the first innings of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday.
Kuldeep finished with 5-40 while Axar Patel took the last wicket of Mehidy Hasan (25) as India wrapped up the Bangladesh innings about an hour into the third day.
India opted not to enforce the follow-on.
Here’s a look at Kuldeep’s best figures in Test cricket:
Kuldeep Yadav's best Test figures
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Inns of match
|Vs
|Ground
|Start Date
|16.0
|6
|40
|5
|2
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|14 Dec 2022
|14.0
|2
|57
|5
|3
|v West Indies
|Rajkot
|4 Oct 2018
|31.5
|6
|99
|5
|2
|v Australia
|Sydney
|3 Jan 2019
|13.0
|2
|40
|4
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Pallekele
|12 Aug 2017
|23.0
|3
|68
|4
|1
|v Australia
|Dharamsala
|25 Mar 2017
Three of Kuldeep’s best five figures have come away from home. In fact, in his career of 8 matches and 31 wickets so far, he has picked up 15 in away Tests at a superb strike rate of 34.7. In a small space, he is now the Indian spinner with the best strike rate away from home (with a minimum of 10 wickets).
Best strike-rates for IND spinners (away)
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|SR
|5
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4
|5
|15
|5/40
|18.60
|34.7
|2
|A Mishra
|10
|18
|39
|4/43
|31.66
|54.5
|0
|SB Joshi
|6
|8
|19
|5/142
|26.31
|58.0
|1
|R Ashwin
|36
|64
|130
|7/83
|31.51
|64.8
|6
|BS Chandrasekhar
|26
|42
|100
|6/38
|32.66
|67.7
|8
Kuldeep became the third Indian spinner to pick up a five-wicket haul in a Test innings vs Bangladesh.
Five-fors for IND spinners vs BAN
|Player
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|Kuldeep Yadav
|16.0
|6
|40
|5
|2
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|14 Dec 2022
|R Ashwin
|25.0
|6
|87
|5
|2
|v Bangladesh
|Fatullah
|10 Jun 2015
|SB Joshi
|45.3
|8
|142
|5
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|10 Nov 2000
All statistics for men’s Test matches only and courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statguru.