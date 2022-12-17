An Australian A-League Men clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City was abandoned on Saturday after fans stormed the pitch and attacked a goalkeeper, who had a cut on his face and suffered a suspected concussion.

The match was called off in the first half. There were fan protests against a decision this week by league bosses to award the grand finals series to Sydney for the next three years.

Supporters of both sides were planning to walk out at the 20-minute mark, but Victory fans turned on City goalkeeper Tom Glover after he appeared to throw a flare back towards them. The protests turned violent.

Scores of them invaded the pitch and one grabbed a metal bucket and it landed on Glover’s face as scuffles broke out. Play was halted and both sides left the field with the game abandoned.

“Tom Glover is receiving medical treatment in the dressing room and likely has a concussion,” City tweeted, with pictures showing a gash on his face.

Update: Tom Glover is receiving medical treatment in the dressing room and likely has a concussion.#MCYvMVC | #MelbDerby — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) December 17, 2022

A match official was also injured, Football Australia said.

“Following shocking scenes ... where fans from the Melbourne Victory FC end entered the field of play, Football Australia match officials have abandoned the match,” it said.

“Such behaviour has no place in Australian football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately, where strong sanctions will be handed down.”

Absolutely unacceptable ugly scenes at 20 minutes at the Melbourne Derby. Glover got smashed by a bin by some fuckwit. Terrible. Game paused. As if Aus football couldn’t get any worse rn #MCYvMVC pic.twitter.com/zN8CMMEFVe — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) December 17, 2022

City goalkeeper Tom Glover is assaulted with a bin as fans invade the pitch. What happened to just walking out? #MelbDerby pic.twitter.com/zzckclmwRS — Neil Sherwin (@neilsherwin) December 17, 2022

Tom Glover never deserved this. Nobody deserves this, find them, ban them - for life. pic.twitter.com/z86e6fZVKb — Matt Vandenberg (@M1D3V) December 17, 2022

More context here.



Seems goalkeeper Tom Glover tossed a flare back into the crowd, leading to the pitch invasion and what followed. pic.twitter.com/C3dX0FKgVi — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) December 17, 2022

And our fall from grace is complete. Like the World Cup never happened. Very sad & angry. — simonhill1894 (@simonhill1894) December 17, 2022

In shock watched the stream of the Melb derby from Qatar

I cannot believe we have arrived at this point. A numb feeling of anger frustration & helplessness. — David Basheer (@Bashola66) December 17, 2022

Report by AFP