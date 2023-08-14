Months after Argentina won the 2022 Fifa World Cup, Argentinian journalist Hernan Casciari and cartoonist Liniers joined hands to create an animated series on the star of the final in Qatar – goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

As per a report in La Nacion, the series will tell the story of an 11-year-old Martinez who discovers he has a superpower which helps him accurately predict the direction in which he should dive to stop a penalty or freekick.

Titled ‘Emi On Off,’ the story will revolve around the dilemma a young Martinez faces on whether using his superpower during football matches is cheating and is expected to culminate with a reconstruction the 2022 World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalities against France.

The 30-year-old Martinez saved a total of four penalties on that fateful day in Qatar to lead Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years.

Watch highlights: Messi and Mbappe’s goals, Martinez’s saves make for an epic Fifa World Cup final

The idea for an aminated series on the goalkeeper was sown after Martinez revealed having developed insomina following the night of the final to Casciari.

While the trio of Casciari, Liniers, and Martinez have already started on developing the story, the trio is yet not sure if it would be a full-fledged series or just a solitary animated film.

“We will know over time and with the strength of the financing how far we can go,” Casciari was quoted as saying by La Nacion.

Martinez, who shot to fame worldwide following his heroics in the final, visited India in July last month.

The Aston Villa star, during his trip to Kolkata, inaugurated gates named after legendary footballers Pele and Diego Maradona at the Mohun Bagan Club.

He also promised to bring Lionel Messi to the city during his visit to the Sreebhumi Sporting Club.

“I am really pleased to be here,” Martinez said, as reported by India.com.

“It’s a dream come true coming to India. I’m walking today through the streets, going in the car through the streets today made me realize how beautiful this country is and how pleased I am to be here. I want to bring Messi to play here in India,” he added.