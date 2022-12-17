Hockey Women's Nations Cup Final, India vs Spain live: Savita Punia & Co eye title, Pro League spot
Follow updates of the title clash between India and Spain.
Live updates
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Spain: Spain are yet to concede in this tournament... and they have a PC early after a good review.
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Spain: Pushback in Valencia.
Team sheets:
Adrian Lock: We have played them recently a few times, we have set up as per. Two really good teams, have done the job to reach the final. Both teams would know we have certainly learned a lot. India play exciting vertical hockey. Only shame today is that one of us won’t be there in Pro League next season.
Janneke Schopman: We are focussing on ourself. Need to be strong on our principles. Both teams will want to go to the Pro League, so it will be exciting.
From our interview with Janneke Schopman:
Could you recall two nights for us? The night of the Spain defeat at the World Cup, and the night of the Australia defeat in the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games. As a coach, in your career, how difficult were those two nights, knowing that you had to bounce back so quickly? And how easy or difficult did the team make it for you?
I think Spain was especially tough because it was back-to-back. In less than 24 hours, we had to show up again. I was really disappointed in myself, maybe after that Spain game. I was quite sad and I said it to the girls also. I was crying, and I was trying to find a space for myself. I was just sad for them. Because I know what they put in and how close we were against a good country in their home.
I got them together. And I said, ‘look, you know, I’m just sad. And I want you all to know I’m sad. And it’s not because I think you did anything wrong or something. I just wished for you guys that we would have made it. Tomorrow’s a new day, we can all be sad now or angry, or whatever it is. And tomorrow, we’ll start again, and we’ll prepare for Canada.’
The girls are great like that, I think they allow also a little bit more their emotions to be. But the next morning, it needs to change. I am very thankful, because they always listen, and they always want to try. That day against Canada, of course, they’re physically tired and mentally drained. We’re doing activation and energy was so low. I was just bracing for what will happen. I tried to reach them, and they respond, they always respond. I thought we fought hard in that game. And that’s kind of life in a nutshell, you have to get up every time.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian hockey. FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2022 comes to a conlcusion today and Savita Punia-led India take on Spain in the final.
Time for the big one, tonight. Not just the title at stake in the inaugural edition of this tournament but a spot in Pro League next season is at stake.
Three meetings between India and Spain women’s hockey teams so far in 2022, all of them have been decided by a single goal margin. India had their World Cup run ended early by Spain, also in Spain.
India’s squad for FIH Women’s Nations Cup
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur
Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung.
The FIH Hockey Nations Cup features the best eight teams (by world rankings) that are not a part of the FIH Hockey Pro League, in both men’s and women’s competitions. The eight teams are split into two pools of four teams each, with the top two teams in each pool proceeding to the semi-finals and beyond. The first placed team in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup will replace the bottom placed team in the FIH Hockey Pro League in the subsequent year.
