Lionel Messi became the first player to win the Golden Ball (best player of the tournament) twice at a men’s Fifa World Cup after leading Argentina to the title in the final on Sunday.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper of the tournament for keeping three clean sheets as well as helping Argentina win in penalty shootouts against the Netherlands and France.

Kylian Mbappe, who ended up on the losing side in a thrilling final, pipped Messi to the Golden Boot award for the top goalscorer after scoring a hattrick in the final. He became the third player to do so in the title clash of a Fifa World Cup after Geoff Hurst in 1966 and Carli Lloyd in 2015.

Golden Ball winners World Cup edition Golden Ball Silver Ball Bronze Ball 1982 Paolo Rossi Falcao Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1986 Diego Maradona Harald Schumacher Preben Elkjaer 1990 Salvatore Schillaci Lothar Matthaus Diego Maradona 1994 Romario Roberto Baggio Hristo Stoickhov 1998 Ronaldo Davor Suker Lilian Thuram 2002 Oliver Kahn Ronaldo Hong Myung-bo 2006 Zinedine Zidane Fabio Cannavaro Andrea Prilo 2010 Diego Forlan Wesly Sneijder David Villa 2014 Lionel Messi Thomas Muller Arjen Robben 2018 Luka Modric Eden Hazard Antoine Griezmann 2022 Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Luka Modric

Golden Boot winners World Cup edition Winner Goals scored 1930 Guillermo Stabile Eight 1934 Oldrich Nejedy Five 1938 Leonidas Seven 1950 Ademir Eight 1954 Sandor Kocsis Eleven 1958 Just Fontaine Thirteen 1962 Florian Albert

Valentin Ivanov

Garrincha

Vava

Drazan Jerkovic

Leonel Sanchez Four 1966 Eusebio Nine 1970 Gerd Muller Ten 1974 Grzegorz Lato Seven 1978 Mario Kempes Six 1982 Paolo Rossi Six 1986 Gary Lineker Six 1990 Salvatore Schillaci Six 1994 Oleg Salenko

Hristo Stoichov Six 1998 Davor Suker Six 2002 Ronaldo Eight 2006 Miroslav Klose Five 2010 Thomas Muller Five 2014 James Rodriguez Six 2018 Harry Kane Six 2022 Kylian Mbappe Eight