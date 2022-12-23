In a stunning counter-attack against Bangladesh on the second day of the second Test at Dhaka, Rishabh Pant registered his sixth ninety-plus score for India. The much-awaited action-packed Indian Premier League auction was meant to dominate the cricket news today but Pant had other plans while the franchises built up to the auction in Kochi.
Also follow: IPL 2023 player auction live updates
India had been struggling to build solid partnerships and after being down 94/4 following Virat Kohli’s dismissal, Pant took it upon himself to rescue India from a precarious position yet again with a quickfire knock that was laced with five sixes and seven boundaries.
Pant was at his best, completing his 11th Test fifty off 49 balls in the process. Along with Shreyas Iyer, he stitched a 159-run partnership before succumbing to Mehidy Hasan for 93 after tea. Although he fell agonisingly short of his century, his knock allowed India to roar back into the game on Day 2.
Here’s a look at the reactions to his knock: