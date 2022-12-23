IPL 2023 player auction live updates: All eyes on overseas allrounders, batters up for bidding first
Updates from the mini auction ahead of IPL 2023.
Live updates
IPL Auction 2023, batters list: RR entered the auction with Rs 13.2 crore purse remaining. They have gone up to Rs 13 crore for Harry Brook. If SRH go one higher, they can’t bid.
IPL Auction 2023, batters list: The stat box in the bottom of the screen says helpfully that Brook strikes at nearly 150 in the 99 T20s he has played. We have crossed Rs 10 crore!
IPL Auction 2023, batters list: RR entered the auction with Rs 13.20 crores left. They have gone up to Rs 8.5 crore for Brook!
IPL Auction 2023, batters list: Wow, Harry Brook. Rs 8 crore mark reached!
IPL Auction 2023, batters list: Enter SRH for Brook. Kavya Maran is expected to be busy today with the funds they have left. He has crossed Rs 6 crore and Royals still going for it.
IPL Auction 2023, batters list: Harry Brook has crossed Rs 4 crore from his base price of Rs 1.50 crore. RR and RCB only two teams at it for now.
IPL Auction 2023, batters list: Harry Brook up next. RCB and Royals are in it quite intensely.
IPL Auction 2023, batters list: Kane Williamson gets a bidder, goes for base price Rs 2 Crore to Gujarat Titans
IPL Auction 2023, batters list: Kane Williamson. First name is the former SRH captain and the cameraman goes to that table right away. Gujarat Titans make sure there will be at least one bid.
Batters set: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Ajinkya Rahane, Joe Root, Rilee Rossouw, Kane Williamson are going to be up for bidding first up.
2.39 pm: Right then, time for the auction.
2.35 pm: “We are not here to materially value the players....” starts off Arun Singh Dhumal in his address.
2.30 pm: Will Impact Player ruling make an auction impact? The Indian Premier League will witness the introduction of the Impact Player in its next season in 2023. The teams will be allowed to substitute one player called the Impact Player, who can bat and bowl during a game. More details about the rule here. It is a rule that essentially widens the net for teams and the need to have at least a couple of big weapons outside the first XI.
2.29 pm: This is just to give an idea of how busy teams could be and how much wiggle room they have. How much funds the teams have per slot available to fill. Of course, expect some of the teams to not fill up the full quota of 25 slots.
|Franchise
|Rs Crores per slot available
|DC
|3.89
|PBKS
|3.58
|SRH
|3.25
|CSK
|2.92
|GT
|2.75
|LSG
|2.34
|MI
|2.28
|RR
|1.47
|RCB
|1.25
|KKR
|0.64
2.25 pm: An update on the base price of Rehan Ahmed for the auction list. Also as per earlier reports, Ben McDermott is not in the final list of players today.
2.17 pm: With the player order often determining the auction dynamics, here’s a look at the first three sets of players that will be up for recruitment:
Set 1
|Player
|Country
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Mayank Agarwal
|India
|100
|Harry Brook
|England
|150
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|50
|Joe Root
|England
|100
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|200
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|200
Set 2
|Player
|Country
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Sam Curran
|England
|200
|Cameron Green
|Australia
|200
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|150
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|200
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|50
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|50
|Ben Stokes
|England
|200
Set 3
|Player
|Country
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Tom Banton
|England
|200
|Litton Das
|Bangladesh
|50
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|100
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|50
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|200
|Phil Salt
|England
|200
Is Hugh Edmeades back?
Yes, he is. The auctioneer had a health scare last time around with Charu Sharma stepping in, but he is back again for this edition.
Hello all and welcome to live updates of IPL 2023 player auction (a mini-auction) as the 10 teams look to complete their squads with varying degrees for the upcoming season.
Coming after a mega auction before the last edition, a look at the make-up of the squads currently will immediately tell you which teams got their rebuilding right and which teams were way off. Sunrisers Hyderabad have plenty of work to do, expect Kings XI Punjab also to be busy while the likes of Gujarat Titans (Defending champions) and Delhi Capitals will be quiet. It’s never panic season in Chennai Super Kings and this auction doesn’t seem much different either as they continue to stick to their process of following the process. Mumbai Indians had a disappointing season but have a nice young core squad and will be looking to add firepower to bounce back.
The overseas allrounders are expected to dominate the money charts, but who will surprise us today? Which uncapped Indian players are going to have their life changed? Let’s find out.
IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
|Franchise
|Salary cap available (Rs.)
|Available Slots
|Overseas Slots
|CSK
|20.45
|7
|2
|DC
|19.45
|5
|2
|GT
|19.25
|7
|3
|KKR
|7.05
|11
|3
|LSG
|23.35
|10
|4
|MI
|20.55
|9
|3
|PBKS
|32.2
|9
|3
|RCB
|8.75
|7
|2
|RR
|13.2
|9
|4
|SRH
|42.25
|13
|4
|Total
|206.5
|87
|30
