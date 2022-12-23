It was a record-breaking Indian Premier League player auction on Friday, with Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Nicholas Pooran drawing the four highest-ever bids in the history of the T20 competition.

The IPL 2023 player auction in Kochi was expected to throw up some big numbers especially with the allrounders set.

IPL 2023, player auction blog

Top 5 buys after first 2 sets TEAM PLAYER TYPE PRICE Punjab Kings Sam Curran All-Rounder ₹18,50,00,000 Mumbai Indians Cameron Green All-Rounder ₹17,50,00,000 Chennai Super Kings Ben Stokes All-Rounder ₹16,25,00,000 Sunrisers Hyderabad Harry Brook Batter ₹13,25,00,000 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mayank Agarwal Batter ₹8,25,00,000

England all-rounder Sam Curran created history as he became the most expensive recruit ever in IPL auction history, with the Punjab Kings bidding a staggering Rs 18.5 crore for him.

Curran played a key role in England’s T20 World Cup triumph recently and was player of the tournament. Mumbai Indians were in the race to pick him up too, but PBKS held firm till the end and seemed elated with their big recruit.

Most expensive players in IPL auction history Player Price Sam Curran (2022) Rs 18.5 crore Cameron Green (2022) Rs 17.5 crore Ben Stokes (2022) Rs 16.25 crore Chris Morris Rs 16.25 crore

Nicholas Pooran (2022) Rs 16 crore Yuvraj Singh Rs 16 crore Pat Cummins Rs 15.5 crore Ishan Kishan Rs 15.25 crore Kyle Jamieson Rs 15 crore Ben Stokes Rs 14.5 crore

Mumbai, however, acquired Green soon after, with the Australian all-rounder becoming the second-most expensive recruit ever in the IPL at Rs 17.5 crore.

Ben Stokes then matched Chris Morris (2021) for the third-highest bid ever as Chennai Super Kings acquired the star all-rounder’s services for Rs 16.25 crore.

In Set 3, West Indies batter Pooran got the joint fourth-highest bid ever as the Lucknow Super Giants acquired the West Indies batter for Rs 16 crore.

Earlier, in the first set of the day, it was England batter Harry Brook who set the ball rolling with a whopping Rs 13.25 crore bid from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The right-hander was part of England’s T20 World Cup-winning squad before playing a key role in the T20I and Test series in Pakistan recently.

SET 1 Player Reserve Price Rs Lakh Bid amount Rs lakh Team Mayank Agarwal 100 825 SRH Harry Brook 150 1325 SRH Ajinkya Rahane 50 50 CSK Joe Root 100 UNSOLD Rilee Rossouw 200 UNSOLD Kane Williamson 200 200 GT

SET 2 Player Country Base price Rs lakh Bid amount Rs lakh Team Sam Curran England 200 1850 PBKS Cameron Green Australia 200 1750 MI Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 150 UNSOLD Jason Holder West Indies 200 575 RR Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 50 50 PBKS Odean Smith West Indies 50 50 GT Ben Stokes England 200 1625 CSK

More to follow