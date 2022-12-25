R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer put on a gritty partnership to help India defeat Bangladesh by three wickets in the second Test in Dhaka on Sunday, with the visitors completing a 2-0 series sweep.

India began day four of the second Test needing exactly 100 runs to win. Jaydev Unadkat hit a six but was trapped in front by Shakib Al Hasan in the next over.

Bangladesh then got the all-important wicket of Rishabh Pant for 9 off 13. In-form off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz then completed a five-wicket haul by cleaning up Axar Patel, who had played a crucial knock of 34 runs batting at No 4.

BAN v IND, 2nd Test Day 3 recap: Litton Das gives hope, then India lose four to set up thrilling end

India were 74/7 and 71 runs away from victory at that point with just three wickets remaining. Bangladesh had all the momentum, with the crowd egging them on, and it seemed they would run away with the contest.

But Ashwin and Iyer turned things around in magnificent fashion from there on.

The two right-handers stayed low in their stance and defended with great determination, while also picking boundaries each time there was a loose ball on offer. Iyer (29*) hit a flurry of fours in the middle to give India the edge, before Ashwin (42*) finished off the match in a hurry with some confident strokes.

As a result, India improved their overall head-to-head record against Bangladesh in Test cricket to 11 wins in 13 matches, with two draws.

Here are some reactions to India’s latest series win:

Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the series. Bangladesh spinners put India in a spot but @ashwinravi99 & @ShreyasIyer15 batted really well to take India to victory!#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ypnofNgSIG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2022

Magnificent from Ashwin and Shreyas. Proper test match batting from these two. The batter in Ashwin is invaluable and classy — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 25, 2022

This is the closest I have seen to what Laxman and Ojha did vs Australia.... Just privileged to watch Shreyas' career from the beginning. He is unbelievable. Had to prove everyone wrong when he hasn't even failed once. Shreyas is everything India needs in this transition phase. — BALAJI (@deep_extracover) December 25, 2022

R Ashwin in the 4th innings

39* in 128 balls at Sydney in Jan 2021 - saved the Test

42* in 62 balls at Mirpur in Dec 2022 - won the Test!#IndvBan #IndvsBan#BanvInd #BanvsBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 25, 2022

Ashwin been part of the two incredible victories this year.

Good bye 2022, You were ok! #banvind pic.twitter.com/MXPLSx6K2q — mon (@4sacinom) December 25, 2022

A nail-biting victory against Bangladesh has helped India further consolidate their position in the #WTC23 standings 👊



Details 👇 https://t.co/EYNzORoxQS — ICC (@ICC) December 25, 2022

Iyer sahab clutchest of them all. Ash anna smartest of them all. Brilliant, face-saving partnership. — Manya (@CSKian716) December 25, 2022

The appreciation from Virat Kohli for Shreyas Iyer, he has been bailing India out every single time in 2022. pic.twitter.com/uDdDuymwLL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 25, 2022

He has done it. Mature innings under pressure along with Ashwin. Super Test match! https://t.co/AmR9WMjJO7 — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) December 25, 2022

Outstanding batting under pressure by @ashwinravi99 and @ShreyasIyer15.



Pure class. Well done Team India! 🇮🇳

Need to have more of such hard fought games to keep this format ticking.



One step closer to the World Test Championship finals!#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/mJhoKVQNRQ — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 25, 2022

Never retire Ashwin 🔥 — Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) December 25, 2022

Ashwin is one of Indian cricket's all time greats #BANvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 25, 2022

Let us take a moment to praise King Unadkat, playing a Test match after well over a decade.



25-5-67-3

27 runs, once dismissed — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 25, 2022

Well that was a great escape! Shreyas Iyer is a force in the sub-continent..but tough on Bangladesh, who played so well..#BANvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) December 25, 2022

Short leg, short all positions spot on within the 30 yard circle. Sir Ravichandran Ashwin smashes a one-handed six. Things you absolutely love to see.#BANvIND — Prajakta (@18prajakta) December 25, 2022

These knocks of 42*, 29*, and 34 by @ashwinravi99, @ShreyasIyer15, and @akshar2026 might be small in number, but they're huge in stature! Congratulations India on winning the series 👏🏽 Well played to Bangladesh too, gave India proper scare! #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/x30h7WUliW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 25, 2022

And here is Christmas gift from #teamindia.What a win👏 Great Partnership by @ShreyasIyer15 & @ashwinravi99. When it comes to Test cricket,#ashwin is a game-changer. With bowl, he'll take crucial wkts His ability to hold an end & keep the scoreboard moving is key to the success. pic.twitter.com/qJXO2ql4YE — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) December 25, 2022