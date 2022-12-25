R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer put on a gritty partnership to help India defeat Bangladesh by three wickets in the second Test in Dhaka on Sunday, with the visitors completing a 2-0 series sweep.
India began day four of the second Test needing exactly 100 runs to win. Jaydev Unadkat hit a six but was trapped in front by Shakib Al Hasan in the next over.
Bangladesh then got the all-important wicket of Rishabh Pant for 9 off 13. In-form off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz then completed a five-wicket haul by cleaning up Axar Patel, who had played a crucial knock of 34 runs batting at No 4.
BAN v IND, 2nd Test Day 3 recap: Litton Das gives hope, then India lose four to set up thrilling end
India were 74/7 and 71 runs away from victory at that point with just three wickets remaining. Bangladesh had all the momentum, with the crowd egging them on, and it seemed they would run away with the contest.
But Ashwin and Iyer turned things around in magnificent fashion from there on.
The two right-handers stayed low in their stance and defended with great determination, while also picking boundaries each time there was a loose ball on offer. Iyer (29*) hit a flurry of fours in the middle to give India the edge, before Ashwin (42*) finished off the match in a hurry with some confident strokes.
As a result, India improved their overall head-to-head record against Bangladesh in Test cricket to 11 wins in 13 matches, with two draws.
Here are some reactions to India’s latest series win: