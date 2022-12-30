Three-time men’s Fifa World Cup winner Pele, who passed away on Thursday aged 82, was one of the most-loved footballers in the world.

His death saw tributes pour in from the football world. “Before Pele, ‘10’ was just a number. I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. He transformed football into an art, into entertainment,” Brazilian compatriot and current star Neymar wrote on Instagram.

“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING,” French forward Kylian Mbappe – who is seen as the closest to the kind of impact young Pele had on international football – wrote in his tribute.

Upon his death, athletes from across sports took to social media to post tributes to the Brazilian legend. Charismatic and charming off-field, and a magician with the ball at his feet during his playing days, Pele’s fame and popularity transcended sport.

Here are some of the tributes to Pele from athletes away from the footballing fratnernity:

DEP #ORei #Pele 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/E4mKdu8gBt — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 29, 2022 "A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sport. His legacy will always remain. I didn't see him play, I wasn't that lucky, but they always taught me and told me that he was the King of football."

A great loss to not just football but to the whole world of sports. There will never be another!

Your legacy will live on forever.

Rest in Peace Pele! ♥️ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Nv0CFQVEpf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2022

A Sporting Legend.



Rest in Peace King Pele 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AmehPBOR30 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 29, 2022

Un día muy triste para el

deporte, referente y gran inspirador, hermosa persona a quien tuve el placer de conocer. Su legado quedará para siempre en la historia del deporte. Leyenda eterna. Descansa en Paz O Rei Pelé. 🙏 #Pele #RIP pic.twitter.com/PQsmoSR3JG — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) December 29, 2022

Irreplaceable loss to the sporting world.The heartbeat of football. A magician who mesmerized and inspired generations!



A proper Legend #Pele 💔 RIP King pic.twitter.com/7RRQcwGS1k — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2022

When Pelé presented Michael Schumacher with a lifetime achievement award at Interlagos in 2006 🐐💛🐐 pic.twitter.com/Mdvf2o5duQ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 29, 2022

A footballing legend but most of all what a man. Genuinely a lovely person I was honoured to meet. Remember, everything you see now in football, Pele did it first! RIP. pic.twitter.com/sRNOArs04C — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) December 29, 2022

Greatest of all time Legend Football player.He has inspired many Athletes across the globe with his magical skills not only in soccer but across all Sports. You will be remembered as The King of Soccer. May his soul be rest in peace.🙏 ⚽️#Pele #brazilfootballteam #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/konT2S1x7h — Dhanraj Pillay (@dhanrajpillay1) December 29, 2022

Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died.



Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known.



I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special. https://t.co/NxYLcDH5L2 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 29, 2022

A Magician on the field and one of the greatest sportspersons to have graced the planet. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers all around the world. #Pele pic.twitter.com/FVemHsZ5FB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2022

Thank you for everything #Legend. You will be missed forever. A three time world-cup winning footballer and a timeless beauty on the field. You were the reason millions started playing the game. Rest in peace the #GOAT #Pele pic.twitter.com/sd3QptqaQc — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 30, 2022