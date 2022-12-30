Three-time men’s Fifa World Cup winner Pele, who passed away on Thursday aged 82, was one of the most-loved footballers in the world.
His death saw tributes pour in from the football world. “Before Pele, ‘10’ was just a number. I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. He transformed football into an art, into entertainment,” Brazilian compatriot and current star Neymar wrote on Instagram.
“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING,” French forward Kylian Mbappe – who is seen as the closest to the kind of impact young Pele had on international football – wrote in his tribute.
Upon his death, athletes from across sports took to social media to post tributes to the Brazilian legend. Charismatic and charming off-field, and a magician with the ball at his feet during his playing days, Pele’s fame and popularity transcended sport.
Here are some of the tributes to Pele from athletes away from the footballing fratnernity: