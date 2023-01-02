Shafali Verma-led India took a 2-0 lead in the Under-19 T20 series against South Africa with a four-wicket win at Steyn City School Ground in Pretoria on Monday.

Bowling first, India restricted South Africa to 86/9 in 20 overs. Three wickets for Najila CMC and two wickets for Falak Naz were the highlights. Shafali Verma too picked up a wicket.

Chasing 87 to win, the Indians were well placed at the half-way stage but lost captain Verma in the 9th over and then lost four wickets for six runs including that of Richa Ghosh. But they finished the chase with no further damage, with 5.2 overs to spare. Shafali Verma top-scored with 29 off 27 balls. It was indeed the highest score on the day.

It appears there are still two more matches to go in the five-match series, despite two match-days earlier getting abandoned due to wet outfield with presumably an additional match added to make up for the lost time.

The series is meant to be preparation in South Africa ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held from January 14 to 29.

In the first and only match played in the series so far, Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari scored 40 runs each while pacer Shabnam and off-spinner Archana Devi took three wickets apiece to guide the visitors to a comfortable victory.